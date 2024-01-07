Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Illawarra stars ready to headline Aussie Roller Hawks push for Paralympics

By Geoff Adams
Updated January 8 2024 - 9:39am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preparing to represent the Australian Rollers are (from left) Shawn Russell, Tristan Knowles and Luke Pople. Pictures by Geoff Adams
Preparing to represent the Australian Rollers are (from left) Shawn Russell, Tristan Knowles and Luke Pople. Pictures by Geoff Adams

Win and you're in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
South Coast surfer Keira Buckpitt gears up for World Junior Championships
South Coast surfing sensation Keira Buckpitt has arrived in the US for this week's World Junior Championships. Picture by Anna Warr
The 18-year-old has arrived in San Diego for the competition.
Damian McGill
Illawarra stars ready to headline Aussie Roller Hawks push for Paralympics
Preparing to represent the Australian Rollers are (from left) Shawn Russell, Tristan Knowles and Luke Pople. Pictures by Geoff Adams
The two sides will depart Australian shores this Tuesday.
Geoff Adams
No comments
'I just ran': Mount Ousley cricketer's reaction to Warner's retirement gift
Mount Ousley cricket tragic Brody Quin was the lucky recipient of David Warner's helmet and gloves in his final test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Picture by Sylvia Liber
David Warner gave one cricket tragic a story of a lifetime.
Jordan Warren
No comments
How Northern Districts plan to defend Cricket Illawarra crown after latest win
Northern Districts opener Mason Broadhead got his team off to a solid start in the first innings. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Check out the best pics from the grand final rematch.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.