Illawarra stars ready to headline Aussie Roller Hawks push for Paralympics

Win and you're in.
That's the approach of Australia's men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams - who are headlined by a crop of Illawarra talent - as they head to Thailand in their bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
The 2024 Asia Oceania Championship will run in Bangkok from this Friday to January 20, with first place earning direct qualification to the Paralympics later this year.
Second and third place in the women's competition will earn a place in the 2024 IWBF Women's Repechage in Osaka, Japan from April 17-20, while second place in the men's competition will earn a place at the 2024 IWBF Men's Repechage in Antibes, France from April 12-15.
With the wheelchair basketball tournament in Paris reduced from 12 teams to just eight in both men's and women's leagues, qualifying directly via the AOZ championships will be harder but more important than ever.
The Wollongong Roller Hawks will have three players in the Rollers men's team, led by Tristan Knowles - who is shooting for his sixth Paralympics - Shawn Russell, who is aiming to play in his second, and Luke Pople, who is looking to qualify for his first Games.
Helping from the sidelines is Roller Hawks skipper Brett Stibners, who is now an assistant coach with the Rollers.
In the women's team, Wollongong star Hannah Dodd will captain the Gliders with the aim of making her third Paralympics and second in wheelchair basketball, after also representing Australia in equestrian in 2012. Dodd is currently playing professionally in Germany and will link with the Gliders in Thailand.
The Rollers are wrapping up a camp in Melbourne before flying to Thailand on Tuesday.
