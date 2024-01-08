Socceroos legend eager to unearth Illawarra's next gen with new academy

Albion Park's own Australian footballing legend Luke Wilkshire says now is the time to strike in producing Illawarra's next superstars.
That's why the former Wolves coach decided it was time to start up his own academy to try and create the next generation of Socceroos and Matildas.
The Luke Wilkshire Football Academy will open later in January at an indoor, synthetic facility on Waverley Drive, Unanderra. The program will accommodate 80 kids, coached by Wilkshire.
"I felt it was something that was the right time do," the 80-capped Socceroo told the Mercury.
"There's a lot of people that asked me about it when I first moved back to Wollongong and at the time I was going in another direction. But now I'm back home in Wollongong and settled with the family and I feel it's something that's not here and I wanted it available for the players of the region.
"I want to work with these these kids and try and create the next generation of Matildas and Socceroos and give them the best opportunity."
Kids who take part in the Academy will be coached by none other than Wilkshire himself.
The grand opening of the Luke Wilkshire Football Academy will be on January 24.
"My name is to it so it's all me. As we grow and expand I'll look to bring in other coaches as well but to begin with it's just me," Wilkshire continued.
"On the grand opening day some former players are coming down, it's an opportunity for sponsors, some TV colleagues [will also be there] and stuff like that.
"It's kicking off something new for me as well to go on a business adventure."
