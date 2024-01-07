South Coast surfer Keira Buckpitt gears up for World Junior Championships

Keira Buckpitt is confident she will perform strongly at this week's World Junior Championships in the US.
The South Coast sensation - who was named the 2022 Illawarra Academy of Sport's athlete of the year - recently landed in San Diego to prepare for the competition, which starts on Tuesday and runs until Sunday, January 14.
The Ulladulla Boardriders Club member and Culburra Beach resident, who is currently based at Oceanside in the US, is looking forward to hitting the surf.
"I am feeling pretty good and getting here four days early has helped me get to know the comp site," Buckpitt said.
"Before I left I trained in a variety of conditions. As things change so quickly I wanted to practice as much as I could. Now I'm here in Oceanside, I have had time to surf and become comfortable with the conditions."
Buckpitt has also been keeping up with her strength training and routines.
"I know I've put in the work and so I am hopeful everything goes to plan," the 18-year-old said.
"I am so grateful I've made it this far to be able to compete in this event. My ultimate goal is to win but I want to surf my best and get as far through the comp as possible."
Buckpitt's mum Justine and dad Mick are with her in the US, while her brothers Ben and Beau are cheering her on from Australia.
