Man allegedly threatened to stab off-duty cop and her dogs at Kiama

A motorcycle rider allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab an off-duty cop and her dogs while he rode erratically around a busy Kiama tourist hotspot.
James Peter Phillips, 32, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after handing himself into police the previous day.
He is yet to enter pleas to seven charges, including being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of intimidation, stemming from the October 14, 2023 incident.
The two alleged victims - an off-duty police officer and her partner - were walking their dogs along Blowhole Point Road about 10.45am when they allegedly saw Phillips riding an unregistered motorcycle on a grassed area.
Phillips then allegedly rode onto a busy one-way street in the wrong direction, almost colliding with a car and coming within two metres of the male complainant on the footpath.
Court papers state the man yelled "You're going in the wrong direction" at Phillips, as the pair continued walking towards the Kiama rock pool.
Phillips allegedly followed the pair, again coming close to the man, prompting him to put his hands up and push Phillips due to believing he was about to be run over.
It's alleged Phillips shouted at the male complainant that he was going to stab him and the dogs before he continued to follow them towards the nearby fish market.
Phillips then allegedly reached into his Louis Vuitton satchel and pulled out a 30 centimetre knife and waved it around the direction of the complainants.
"I'm going to cut your throat, you c--- ... I'm going to cut your bitches throat ... I'll find where you live," Phillips is alleged to have said.
The alleged victims walked away, however, Phillips allegedly continued to follow them and make threats to stab them and their dogs.
Police will allege Phillips rode away after he noticed the off-duty officer taking pictures of him, which Phillips brandishing the knife.
"This is unprovoked, it's just madness really," Magistrate Claire Girotto said of the allegations.
Officers struggled to locate Phillips, however, defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble said he lived in Moss Vale and swiftly handed himself in once he became aware of the warrant out for his arrest.
Ms Drabble said Phillips has schizophrenia and is compliant with treatment, adding there have been no further incidents since October.
The magistrate opted to grant Phillips strict bail despite the "fairly strong case" against him, banning him from entering the Illawarra unless for the purpose of attending medical or legal appointments with a chaperone.
Phillips must also report to Moss Vale police three times per week. The matter was adjourned to January 16.
