Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man allegedly threatened to stab off-duty cop and her dogs at Kiama

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An unlicenced James Peter Phillips (inset) allegedly rode an unregistered motorcycle in heavy traffic near the Kiama Blowhole in October 2023. Pictures from file, NSWPF
An unlicenced James Peter Phillips (inset) allegedly rode an unregistered motorcycle in heavy traffic near the Kiama Blowhole in October 2023. Pictures from file, NSWPF

A motorcycle rider allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab an off-duty cop and her dogs while he rode erratically around a busy Kiama tourist hotspot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.