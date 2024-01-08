Accused gunman fired shots at Woonona couple in early morning attack: court

A man accused of repeatedly shooting at a Woonona couple in an early morning incident has been denied bail due to the "strong case" against him.
Nathan Hall was allegedly caught on CCTV firing a shotgun at a man and woman, who are known to him, in a communal public housing estate driveway on Sussex Street on December 22, 2023.
The 32-year-old Gwynneville man dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Parklea Correctional Centre on Monday where he made a bid for his release.
Tendered court documents state the two alleged victim's were leaving their residence shortly before 1am to get food when Hall allegedly approached them from behind with a knife in hand.
The male complainant walked towards Hall, prompting Hall to back away and run around the side of a nearby unit.
The couple kept walking down the driveway, however, police allege Hall returned, this time raising a shortened shotgun towards the male complainant before firing it in his direction.
Police will allege Hall retreated again before he emerged to fire three more shots.
"Are you going to do ten years over shooting me? Shoot me then, I want to die," the male complainant reportedly yelled, before the couple ran off down the driveway.
Police arrived as Hall allegedly sped off in a red Holden Commodore.
A crime scene was established as police canvassed neighbouring properties, locating several projectile holes in a green Colorbond fence, consistent with a small calibre firearm.
The Commodore was also seized from a nearby Bellambi property. Police obtained statements from the victims and reviewed CCTV from the housing estate which allegedly captured the incident.
Hall was arrested in late December and is yet to enter pleas to being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possessing a shortened firearm, possessing ammunition without a permit, and driving while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer conceded the allegations were "extremely serious", however, argued Hall needed to be at liberty to properly treat his stage 3 melanoma and brain tumour.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob said Hall had a lengthy rap sheet and that he made some admissions to his conduct upon his arrest.
Magistrate Claire Girotto refused bail due to the "strong case" against Hall and his history of non-compliance with court orders.
She marked Hall's file that he should receive medical attention from Justice Health NSW. The matter was adjourned to a later date.
