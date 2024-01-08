Illawarra Mercury
Accused gunman fired shots at Woonona couple in early morning attack: court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 8 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:32pm
Shots were allegedly fired at Sussex Street, Woonona in the early hours of December 22. Picture from Google Maps
Shots were allegedly fired at Sussex Street, Woonona in the early hours of December 22. Picture from Google Maps

A man accused of repeatedly shooting at a Woonona couple in an early morning incident has been denied bail due to the "strong case" against him.

