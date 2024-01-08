Illawarra's junior basketball players run wild during Hawks' holiday clinic

The next gen of future Hawks superstars were out in full swing at the Snakepit during the school holidays.
It's quite the time to be an Illawarra Hawks fan, with the team currently thriving under interim coach Justin Tatum.
Crowds for the team's latest games at the WIN Entertainment Centre have correlated with the stunning form from the players on court. Turnout at the Hawks and Illararra Basketball Association's school holiday clinics were also fantastic on Monday, January 8 at the spiritual home of the club, the Snakepit at Beaton Park.
Kids took to the court and got to replicate the heroics on their heroes like Sam Froling, AJ Johnson and Gary Clark. The kids even got to spend time with the aforementioned heroes, as well as the likes of Hyunjung Lee, Dan Grida, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and Biwali Bayles on the opening day of the clinic.
There were some sensational action shots. Check out the best of them by Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber.
Hawks school holiday camps will continue into tomorrow (Tuesday, January 9) and will also be held on January 22-23, from 9am-3pm.
For the two days it will cost you $180. For more information, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.