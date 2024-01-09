Kiama chef allegedly busted with step-by-step recipe on how to cook meth

A chef may have been equipped with the tools to expand his repertoire after police allegedly busted him with chemicals and a detailed recipe on how to cook meth.
Learner driver and Kiama Inn Hotel head chef, Drew Anthony Orlando, was allegedly driving a Toyota Corolla hire car unaccompanied when he was pulled over in Berkeley about 6pm on December 29.
Police will allege when they stopped Orlando, they observed a large container of hydrochloric acid - a chemical used to manufacture methamphetamine - while Orlando appeared "nervous and shaking".
Tendered court documents state Orlando, 34, was informed he would be searched, with him denying he had any drugs inside the vehicle, except for two grams of cocaine in the driver's side door.
Police will allege they found an A4 piece of paper in Orlando's wallet with the title "methyl-alphamethylphenethylamine" on it - along with a detailed step-by-step process on how to manufacture meth below.
Orlando allegedly told officers the instructions belong to him and that he had owned them for about a month, however, he denied manufacturing any drugs. He allegedly said the piece of paper was worth "a decent amount of money".
Police will allege they found a black duffel bag which contained nine shotgun rounds and three parts that make up a complete sawn-off double barrel shotgun. Orlando denied knowing the items were there.
A folding knife was also allegedly found in a backpack - one that police claim is "not a knife which would be used by a chef".
Orlando was arrested and hit with eight charges, including possessing a shortened firearm without authority, custody of a knife, learner driver not accompanied, and possessing instructions for manufacturing a prohibited drug.
He was denied bail on December 30, however, made a second bid at Wollongong Local Court on Monday where defence lawyer Emel Ozer argued her client would lose his housing if his release was refused.
Magistrate Claire Girotto refused the application and adjourned the matter to January 17.
