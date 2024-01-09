Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kiama chef allegedly busted with step-by-step recipe on how to cook meth

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of crystal substance.
File image of crystal substance.

A chef may have been equipped with the tools to expand his repertoire after police allegedly busted him with chemicals and a detailed recipe on how to cook meth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.