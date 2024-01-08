Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Dramatic police pursuit across Dapto, Wollongong after brazen home invasion

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 8 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers standing next to a man on the ground in Kembla Street, Wollongong following a dramatic police pursuit. Picture supplied
Police officers standing next to a man on the ground in Kembla Street, Wollongong following a dramatic police pursuit. Picture supplied

Two men have been arrested following a dramatic land and air police pursuit through the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.