Dramatic police pursuit across Dapto, Wollongong after brazen home invasion

Two men have been arrested following a dramatic land and air police pursuit through the Illawarra.
The pursuit started after an alleged home invasion at a property on Emerson Road at Dapto on Monday, January 8.
Officers were called to the home at 10am and shortly after police spotted a vehicle in the Wollongong CBD that was involved.
A PolAir helicopter was spotted circling the Wollongong CBD, with squad cars and dog unit officers scrambling on the ground.
"Just before 11.30am, police attended a unit in Kembla Street, where they arrested two men," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The men have been taken to Wollongong Police Station where they are assisting officers with their inquiries.
A tow truck arrived at the scene just after midday and it is towing a white MG SUV from an apartment block on Kembla Street.
More to come.
