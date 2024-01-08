Honk Oz! Free music street parade to wind its way through Wollongong's CBD

Think of street music and you invariably end up at fun and funky.
Get ready, Wollongong because for the ninth consecutive year, the HONK! Oz Street Music Festival will share good vibes galore.
The street music spectacular will involve 19 bands from across the country with additional artistry involving dancing, puppetry and singing to boot.
All the live music action kicks off from 5pm on Thursday, January 11, at the regular Crown Street markets before making a stop at Port Kembla's ever-popular Servo the following evening.
Then it all winds up with the big shebang from noon on Saturday.
The parade through Wollongong's CBD, starting in Globe Lane and ending at the arts precinct near the Town Hall.
"It's the best three days of fun," the festival's Garry Hoban said. "What's even better is that it's volunteer run and free."
And you're the slightest bit musical and want to be involved, you can.
"If you have played a musical instrument at sometime in your life and you want to have a go then you are welcome to join the HONK Pickup Band that will be led by visiting professional from the USA, Ken Field," Mr Hoban said.
All you need to do is register online at the HONKOz website.
Besides the always colourful lunchtime parade, there are a number of workshops on all three days - from Wollongong Conservatorium of Music-run events for children to lantern-making workshops in preparation for the evening parade on Saturday.
"A feature of HONK OZ is community participation inviting involvement from children, parents and anyone who wants to contribute," Mr Hoban said.
After 12.30pm it'll be about the live music in the arts precinct and near the Town Hall, before the sun sets and Junkadelic Brass leads off the lantern parade at 8.15pm before HONK Afterdark at Centro upstairs from 8.30pm.
For the full schedule of events go to honkfest.org.au
