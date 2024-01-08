Alcorn signs fresh deal with Wollongong Olympic for 2024 Premier League

Wollongong Olympic have added another key piece to their foundations for the 2024 Premier League, with Josh Alcorn inking a new contract to stay in the sky blue jersey.
Olympic revealed on Monday, January 8 that the centre-back had signed an extension to remain with the 2022 grand final winners.
Alcorn, who played a key role in Olympic's Bert Bampton Cup title win in 2023, follows in the footsteps of fellow defender Brendan Low and skipper Chris Price in signing new deals to stay at the club.
The trio are set to be crucial for the side this season as Matt Bailey's men look to improve on their third place finish in 2023, with Olympic bowing out in the second week of finals after a gutting 2-1 loss to Coniston.
"Alcorn has asserted himself as a defensive presence within the league, with his physical game terrorising offensive players and bringing home clean sheets," Olympic wrote on social media.
"His knack for winning the ball in the air saw him tally up a number of goals in the past two years."
