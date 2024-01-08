Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Alcorn signs fresh deal with Wollongong Olympic for 2024 Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Alcorn (far right) celebrates with his Wollongong Olympic teammates after scoring a goal against United in August 2023. Picture by Robert Peet
Josh Alcorn (far right) celebrates with his Wollongong Olympic teammates after scoring a goal against United in August 2023. Picture by Robert Peet

Wollongong Olympic have added another key piece to their foundations for the 2024 Premier League, with Josh Alcorn inking a new contract to stay in the sky blue jersey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.