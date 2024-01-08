Man dies after being pulled unconscious from ocean at Wattamolla Beach

A man has died after being pull unconscious from the ocean at Wattamolla Beach.
Emergency services received reports of the man in the water at 12pm on Monday, January 8 and they responded to remote beach in the Royal National Park.
A 46-year-old man was dragged from the water and he was confirmed dead at 1pm.
At this stage authorities are unsure if it was a medical episode or drowning.
A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.
The drowning follows a number of rescues at Austinmer and Puckeys beaches, and Flagstaff Point in the Illawarra on the weekend.
There's been a spate of rescues at local beaches including on December 11, when a mass rescue of eight people at Austinmer Beach outside patrol hours. It led to calls for an emergency response beacon to be installed.
On September 20 a group of teens were caught in a rip at Bulli Beach, on November 14 Kiama teen rescued swimmers at Jones Beach, and four days later six people were caught in a rip at Kiama Surf Beach.
Further south, the region has been struck by a number of drowning deaths.
On Christmas Eve a man was pulled from the water at Culburra Beach, east of Nowra, and rushed to hospital in a critical condition after surf lifesavers performed CPR on him.
On January 4, a 53-year-old man drowned at Yowaka River at Nethercote near Eden; on December 30, a man aged in his 40s drowned at the unpatrolled Conjola Beach after being pulled unconscious from the water.
Paramedics and lifesavers urge people to stay safe around water after a 25 per cent increase in drowning deaths in Australia on 2022.
