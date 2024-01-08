Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Royal National Park drowning follows five weekend rescues for Illawarra lifesavers

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 8 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At Austinmer beach, an elderly male swimming between the flags was assisted from the water before collapsing with a medical condition. Picture supplied.
At Austinmer beach, an elderly male swimming between the flags was assisted from the water before collapsing with a medical condition. Picture supplied.

The death of a man at the Royal National Park's Wattamolla Beach on Monday followed a bust weekend of rescues at beaches across the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.