Royal National Park drowning follows five weekend rescues for Illawarra lifesavers

The death of a man at the Royal National Park's Wattamolla Beach on Monday followed a bust weekend of rescues at beaches across the Illawarra.
The 46-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the ocean on January 8 after emergency services received reports he was in the water about midday.
He was dragged from the water and then confirmed dead at 1pm, with authorities unsure if it was a medical episode or drowning.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Meantime, volunteer lifesavers say they were kept vigilant on Saturday and Sunday, with thousands of people venturing out to coastal beaches in the sunny weather.
Lifesavers conducted hundreds of preventative actions and undertook five rescues, prompting them to warn people of the dangers of swimming outside the flags or at unpatrolled beaches.
The Emergency Response Beacon at Puckey's Beach, which is not patrolled, was activated by a member of the public, alerting the SLSNSW State Operations Centre of a man struggling in a rip.
Multiple lifesaving resources, including a Duty Officer and Fairy Meadow and North Wollongong lifesavers, rushed to the scene.
Two bystanders also entered the water to assist the man who was struggling.
Lifesavers pulled a number of people from the water, providing first aid and oxygen therapy to two men, before paramedics arrived to provide further medical assessment. One man was taken to hospital.
At Austinmer beach, an elderly male swimming between the flags was assisted from the water before collapsing with a medical condition.
Lifesavers responded and carried him away from the water's edge, providing first aid and oxygen before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.
Lifesavers also attended a false alarm at Flagstaff Point, after receiving a call from the publicabout possible windsurfer in distress off Wollongong.
A search was conducted by North Wollongong lifesavers using an inflatable rescue boat, as well as support operation jet ski crews from Towradgi.
Lifesavers searched the area offshore until it was established to be a false alarm and crews were stood down by NSW Police.
