Man under police guard after car slams into Flinders home overnight

A man is in hospital under police guard after his car slammed into a home in Flinders overnight.
The late-night crash happened at 10.43pm on Byron Circuit and it caused "considerable structural damage" to the two-storey home.
Paramedics treated a 32-year-old man for minor trauma injuries to his upper torso and he was rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
"There was significant internal and external damage to the home," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Barber said.
"We brought in the technical rescue crews from Wollongong who used aqua props to support the roof and stabilise the structure."
A NSW Police spokeswoman said: "a VW car allegedly hit a parked Mazda before crossing onto the other side of Byron Crescent and hitting a second parked vehicle".
"As a result of the crash, the parked Mazda was pushed along the footpath into the front of a house, causing considerable structural damage," she said.
The driver of the VW underwent mandatory testing and he remains in hospital under police guard.
As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
