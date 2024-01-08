Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man under police guard after car slams into Flinders home overnight

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
January 8 2024 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police cars at night. File picture
Police cars at night. File picture

A man is in hospital under police guard after his car slammed into a home in Flinders overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.