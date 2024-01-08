Ute slams into M1 embankment and rolls at Kembla Grange

A man and woman have been rushed to Wollongong Hospital following a high speed crash at Kembla Grange that cause chaos for morning commuters.
The crash occurred on the M1 Princes Motorway at 8.30am on Monday, January 8.
"The car was travelling northbound on the M1 Princes Motorway, when it hit the middle embankment and flipped onto its side, around 300 metres south of the Northcliffe Drive off-ramp," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
Two people inside were trapped and firefighters were forced to cut the roof off the ute to free them.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 19-year-old man driver on scene for a head injury, before he was transported to Wollongong Hospital," police said.
The 18-year-old female passenger was uninjured.
One northbound lane was closed to traffic, but the road has since been cleared.
The man is in a stable condition in hospital.
The crash caused chaos for morning commuters, with an Albion Park resident confirming it took her one hour and 40 minutes to drive to Wollongong.
