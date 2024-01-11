Wombarra home that last sold decades ago for $57k changes hands

The northern suburbs of Wollongong are typically in-demand, but one home has needed a price drop before ultimately selling.
A Wombarra home listed for sale after more than 35 years in the same ownership has changed hands.
The home, located at 12 Denmark Street was initially on the market in early 2023, before being withdrawn from sale, then later returning to the market late last year.
The four-bedroom home sold for $1,865,000.
The home initially had a price guide of $2.5 million, and was being sold as a deceased estate.
Meanwhile, an "entry-level home in everyone's new favourite suburb" is on the market.
A Federation-style home in Port Kembla that's in need of some work is attracting strong interest from first home buyers and investors.
The home at 124 Shellharbour Road is for sale with a price guide of $699,000.
That puts it below the median house price in Port Kembla, which is $887,500, according to CoreLogic.
At the high-end of the market, even as a teenager, metal roofer Keaton Hartley had a clear aim - to create his "dream home".
"I'd had this vision from probably 15 years old, so my goal was to get out of school and build this house," he said.
It took some time, but it's a goal that he's ultimately achieved. And the resulting home, the eye-catching 'Boulevard Dream' at 37 Harbour Boulevard, Shell Cove is now for sale.
You can take a tour of the spectacular home here.
Elsewhere in the Shellharbour LGA, the sale of a luxurious property at Dunmore has set a new residential sale price record for the suburb.
The property at 8 Fuller Drive sold for $3,750,000.
Set within the exclusive Dunmore Lakes enclave, the single-level ranch-style residence sits on 1.14 hectares.
Investment banker Mark Williams and his art director wife Sallie Williams have sold their property near Gerringong.
The 49.78-hectare property 'Palm Vale', located at 70 Toolijooa Road, Toolijooa sold for an undisclosed price.
CoreLogic records show the property sold after 77 days on the market, and had been listed for sale for $10 million.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Just steps from the Shellharbour Marina and surrounded by stunning beaches, this seaside paradise in Shell Cove offers an envious lifestyle.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
