Nine school holiday ideas for rainy days, as BOM forecasts wet January

When an El Nino summer was forecast, many people were not expecting a wet January school holidays - perhaps picturing dry, too-hot sunny days spent on the coast.
But, according to the latest long-range forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, we're in for a wetter than average month, adding to the already soggy conditions we've had throughout late December.
The agency's January to March long-range forecast, issued on January 4, indicates that the region has a more than 65 per cent chance of above average rainfall.
The maps show the week between January 13-19 looking likely to be the wettest in the Illawarra, while the following week - from January 20-26 - looks to be least likely to have above average rainfall.
While the temperatures for the same period don't look likely to exceed the average maximums, the overall January to March maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be above median for most of Australia, the BOM forecast said.
With three weeks left of school holidays, here's some rain-proof ideas to try out across the region - or, with temperatures staying warm, you could still head to one of our many beaches, splash parks or pools (Shellharbour's pools even have inflatables these holidays) where you'll be wet in and out of the water anyway!
Holey Moley Golf Club
Featuring a colourful 18-hole mini-golf course, cocktail bar and karaoke rooms, Holey Moley Golf Club has received rave reviews since it opened in 2018.
Each of the 18 holes reflects a different pop culture theme, including the Simpsons-themed sensation of 742 Evergreen Terrace, the iconic Iron Throne from Game of Thrones and a Teevel Knievel hole for putters willing to try and recreate a famous Evil Knievel stunt.
The course is split over two nine-hole courses so you can play nine or 18 holes. Nine-hole private event bookings are also available.
Located in the same venue as Strike Bowling, you can also play arcade games or do karaoke - an indoor paradise for rainy days.
Libraries
Take your pick which one. Most Illawarra libraries have a packed schedule of school holiday activities throughout January.
There's puzzles, craft, pet rock making, stop motion animation, movie screening, Taylor Swift trivia - and, of course, the chance to find a new book to read.
You can see the Wollongong library events calendar or Shellharbour libraries events calendar for details.
The movies
Some of the free council screening that are on outdoors might get rained out, but Hoyts at Warrawong and Greater Union is Shellharbour are showing the latest school holidays flicks.
Depending on the age of your kids, you could try Wonka, Wish, Migration or Next Goal Wins.
And if the weather clears up, there's also some great movies on at the Botanic Gardens for the Sunset Cinema.
University of Wollongong Science Space
Science Space is the only dedicated immersive science experience in NSW and aims to advocate for and foster science literacy.
The Science Space is open weekends all year round from 10am-4pm and daily during school holidays.
Each day offers a jam-packed schedule of live science shows and planetarium screenings for the whole family. And best of all, it is all indoors.
Chouchoubebe Adventure, Warrawong
A popular Sydney franchise has made its way to the Illawarra, with the first of three Chouchoubebe Adventure cafes opening in Warrawong at the weekend.
The new indoor-play centre boasts multiple pastel-coloured, intergalactic-themed spaces for kids of all ages to roam.
There's a room containing a jumping castle, another space for a multi-storey climbing gym, a fishing spot, a netted trampoline area and a mini-grocery store.
Kids can release some energy in the ball-pit by smashing balls against an interactive wall or retreat to the big Lego block area for some quiet building time.
Another venue is due to open in Wollongong this year.
Northern Bowl and Sharky's Play Centre
Bellambi's famous Northern Bowl has expanded so while the bigger kids can bowl a strike, little ones can enjoy the soft play area next door to the lanes.
The new play centre opened in October 2021 after the owners of the bowling alley took over a former truck mechanics next door, ripped it apart and transformed it into a children's wonderland with slides, a soft foam obstacle course and seating for mums, dads and carers.
Wollongong Art Gallery
On until March, you can see part of the Gentle Project at Wollongong Art Gallery, or head up to coast to see the rest at Clifton School of Arts.
The exhibition celebrates the life and legacy of artist Ian Gentle, who lived and worked in the Illawarra from 1986 - 2009. Kids of all ages will find something to marvel at in the prints, sketches, installations, and sculptural works.
Flip Out
Flip Out North Wollongong is an indoor trampoline playground perfect for children aged six to 16.
Flip Out, aims to give you healthy fun through massive trampolines, ball games and events.
Timezone Fun Parlour
The centre at Albion Park Rail was refurbished in 2021 and now has laser tag, bumper cars that spin and illuminated arcade games.
The revamped venue now boasts 90 arcade games of varying type, fluorescent bumper cars that spin around, plenty of food and drinks with booth-style seating, plus a licensed bar for those over 18.
Timezone and Zone Bowling is open seven days a week, and accepts the NSW Discover vouchers.
