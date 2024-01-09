Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Former Wollongong resident 'flabbergasted' by illegal dumping at Mt Kembla

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 9 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rubbish found dumped on Cordeaux Road, Mount Kembla. Picture supplied by Paul Roe
Rubbish found dumped on Cordeaux Road, Mount Kembla. Picture supplied by Paul Roe

A former Wollongong man revisiting the city of his childhood has voiced his disgust at finding a pile of rubbish dumped illegally in bushland at Mount Kembla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.