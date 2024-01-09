Former Wollongong resident 'flabbergasted' by illegal dumping at Mt Kembla

A former Wollongong man revisiting the city of his childhood has voiced his disgust at finding a pile of rubbish dumped illegally in bushland at Mount Kembla.
Queanbeyan man Paul Roe found the rubbish on Cordeaux Road on the afternoon of Saturday, January 6 while taking his sons sightseeing along the escarpment.
Mr Roe said he was "flabbergasted" by the illegal dumping.
"You drive along the escarpment, that's supposed to be a natural bush area, a conservation area, and you come across rubbish," he said.
With the pile containing household items, Mr Roe said he got the impression that someone had moved out of a house and dumped what they hadn't wanted.
It appeared to have been left at the site not long before Mr Roe found it and reported it to the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
He was concerned with the image this presented to visitors to the city.
"If people want to come to Wollongong as a tourist, then they don't want to see this sort of thing," he said.
Wollongong City Council has confirmed it is investigating the incident.
The council has previously reported that illegal dumping is a particular problem along the escarpment, as secluded and low-traffic areas are often targeted.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said it was "appalling" that people would have the attitude that would lead them to dump rubbish on the escarpment.
"It's a tragedy, and there are people that are just so... negligent that they're prepared to use it as a dumping ground," Cr Bradbery said.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation of Councils - including Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven councils - has an illegal dumping program, through which it is working with the EPA to combat the problem.
The EPA also has a strategy to address illegal dumping.
In Wollongong, residents can report dumped rubbish to the council by calling 4227 7111 or through the website at wollongong.nsw.gov.au/my-community/report-an-issue/rubbish-recycling-issues.
More information on how to report illegal dumping can be found online at epa.nsw.gov.au/your-environment/illegal-dumping/report-illegal-dumping.
