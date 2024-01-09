'Good' demand continues for e-scooters, three months into Wollongong trial

The company providing Wollongong's e-scooters says there are still "good levels of demand" for the devices three months into the trial, with an average of 800 trips each day since it began.
Neuron Mobility says riders have taken over 80,000 trips and travelled more than 170,000 kilometres on the electric scooters since their launch on September 29, 2023, with an average trip length of 2.1 kilometres, taking about 15 minutes.
Data previously provided by Neuron shows that in the first week of the trial, people took over 12,000 trips - about 15 per cent of the total number of rides taken in the past three months.
"Neuron's e-scooters have been embraced by residents as well as tourists in Wollongong," a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.
"The initial excitement of the launch has settled down, however, we are still seeing good levels of demand, particularly along the coast."
Figures from Neuron show riders have taken about 15,000 trips so far this summer holidays, with many using them to travel along the Blue Mile and into the city centre.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the novelty was wearing off and usage was "settling into predictable patterns".
He said it seemed the scooters were most popular among young people.
The scooters had had a "benign impact" on the city, Cr Bradbery said, but he was concerned about the number of riders who did not wear helmets.
The Neuron spokesperson said the company was working with Wollongong City Council to "refine the service and further integrate it into the city in the best possible way".
"Thankfully, there have been very few reported issues, and 99.99 per cent of trips have ended safely and without incident," they said.
The company reports that most people in Wollongong use the scooters responsibly but those who don't face suspensions or bans.
A small number of riders have already copped such penalties.
The Neuron spokesperson said riders who commit minor infringements are instead directed to training, with the aim of re-educating them.
