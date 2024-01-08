Kiama's Slow Dough bakery opens to lines along Bong Bong Street

It had been a long time, if ever, that a line formed outside the manse behind Kiama's Uniting Church, but that was the case on Saturday, January 6, and it wasn't punters lining up to get in early to the Red Hot Summer Tour at the Showgrounds.
After nearly a year of planning, Slow Dough opened its doors for its first day of trade in a soft launch where the only thing soft was the interior of the handmade sourdough loaves.
Open from early until sold out, the day was the culmination of Richard and Lucy King's journey from at-home bakers to sourdough artisans.
What sets this bakery apart is that there is no commercial yeast on the premises - all of the breads and pastries use a sourdough starter as the rising agent, enabling a longer fermentation for a more complex, slightly sour-tasting dough.
After swapping his corporate career for breadmaking, Mr King said it was a challenging task to turn the old priest's quarters into a fully-fitted out bakery, but one worth waiting for.
"We got there in the end, and we're pretty excited for where to from here."
On day one, the bakery was offering a range of sourdough loaves, including an all-rye, German style dark loaf,
Pastries were of the sweet and savoury variety, including bear claws stuffed with gruyere and kim chi and peach danishes using the best of the in-season fruit.
A focus is on using sustainable and organic ingredients, with fresh produce sourced from Kiama Farmers' Market stalwart Yuri, who farms near Orange and brings his wares down to Kiama each week.
"We want people to have a taste experience, but also to leave feeling really good about the products they are consuming," Mr King said.
Coffee was also on offer, with batch brew and cold brew options from Sydney roaster Little Marionette before an espresso machine is installed soon.
Having completed the trial run, the bakery is planning to open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from this weekend with plans to grow in future as members are added to the team and demand grows from locals and visitors.
"For opening our most important thing was to delight people with bread and pastries, and hopefully we did that."
