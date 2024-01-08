Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Kiama's Slow Dough bakery opens to lines along Bong Bong Street

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 8 2024 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slow Dough owner Richard King with a loaf of his finest. Picture by Syliva Liber
Slow Dough owner Richard King with a loaf of his finest. Picture by Syliva Liber

It had been a long time, if ever, that a line formed outside the manse behind Kiama's Uniting Church, but that was the case on Saturday, January 6, and it wasn't punters lining up to get in early to the Red Hot Summer Tour at the Showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.