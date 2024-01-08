Red hair may have given away alleged Christmas Day thief at UOW campus

A magistrate has quipped that an accused Christmas Day bike thief may have come undone due to his "distinctive" ginger-coloured hair making him identifiable in CCTV footage.
"He has long, red hair. There's not many people walking around like that," Magistrate Claire Girotto said on Monday, before complimenting the alleged offender's locks.
"It's very nice hair, by the way," she said.
"Thank you, ma'am," Garth Martin Murray replied.
Murray, aged 45 of Fairy Meadow, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court after pleading not guilty to break, enter and steal stemming from an alleged incident on December 24.
Tendered court documents state Murray was allegedly captured on CCTV approaching the locked door of a bike room at University of Wollongong's Campus East student accommodation about 9.17pm.
Murray allegedly shone a torch through the glass door before he left the area. Police will allege he returned an hour later with an unknown implement that he used to force open the door.
Murray allegedly stayed in the storage room for three minutes while he cut a bike from its chain, before he was seen wheeling it outside.
Campus security later noticed the door had been damaged and reported the matter to police after reviewing CCTV.
Police reviewed the footage and "immediately recognised the accused" due to his "distinctive" hairdo.
Officers arrested Murray at his address in the early hours of January 2 and later carried out a forensic procedure by pulling out a sample of his hair.
Defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said there were issues with identification and that it would be some time before Murray could fight the allegations in a hearing.
Murray chimed in and said he needed to be at liberty as he was worried his portable speakers, valued at $10,000, were at risk of being stolen.
"You're worried about your property being stolen ... according to these facts, that's exactly what you've done," the magistrate said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob said Murray had only been granted bail on December 24 for a separate alleged break-in.
Magistrate Girotto opted to give Murray another chance and released him under the condition that he report to police daily and not leave home between 8pm and 8am, unless for a medical emergency.
The matter will return to court on February 6.
