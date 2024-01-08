Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1931: Thousands camp out at Lake Illawarra

By Newsroom
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 3:51pm
Lake Illawarra grew in popularity to the extent it warranted ambulance officers being rostered on over the summer. Picture supplied
Looking back at January 9, 1931

With the entrance to Lake Illawarra proving to be an increasingly popular camping spot, the Illawarra Ambulance decided to station two officers there.

