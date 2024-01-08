The Mercury in 1931: Thousands camp out at Lake Illawarra

With the entrance to Lake Illawarra proving to be an increasingly popular camping spot, the Illawarra Ambulance decided to station two officers there.
Over the Christmas holiday period more than 3000 people were camped on the Shellharbour side.
The two ambulance officers were kept busy, treating 235 people for both minor and serious injuries.
Myrtle Jones, a 21-year-old from Lithgow, was Fix this texttreated for immersion and shock as a result of getting into difficulties in the surf, and had it not been for the first aid treatment the result may have been serious.
Port Kembla's Keith Lennon received a lacerated scalp wound after being struck by a golf ball. He was "attended to and sent to a doctor".
A Mrs Greenway, of Bundanoon, was removing some bushes from the vicinity of her camp Fix this textwhen she was bitten by a brown snake.
The Mercury of the day reported she was "in a state of collapse when the ambulance men arrived".
They administered effective first aid measures and rushed her to a doctor in Kiama "where she was successfully treated".
Another incident happened when a Mr Creswell from Bankstown was pouring methylated spirits from a bottle into a primus stove.
Rather foolishly, a friend of his standing nearby chose that moment to light a match. The bottle of methylated spirits exploded and Mr Creswell was sent flying.
He was treated for burns to his face and chest - and perhaps decided not to talk to his friend any more.
The Mercury office has long been a receiver of complaints - even back in 1931.
One visitor to Wollongong complained about the noise on Christmas Eve which "kept him awake practically all night".
He suggested the council prohibit street music and singing between the hours of midnight and 5am on any night, particularly Cristmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Another tourist moaned about the "lack of assistants at Wollongong post office - at least during the busy holiday season".
When he visited the post office there was just one assistant behind the counter who was called upon to receive telegrams, hand out letters, weigh parcels, sell stamps and postal notes.
