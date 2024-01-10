Revealed: The Illawarra roads that leave pedestrians terrified

A Port Kembla resident has described as "terrifying" the experience of navigating major intersections in her suburb on foot.
An analysis of crash data from the NSW Centre for Road Safety by the Illawarra Mercury has found the city's crash hot spots involving pedestrians, however some areas are so frightening that pedestrians avoid them altogether.
The data shows that the areas where most crashes involving pedestrians occur tend to be commercial centres in the greater Wollongong area.
Serious injuries are clustered throughout the Wollongong CBD, including near Wollongong Hospital and Crown Street.
The Fairy Meadow, Corrimal, Thirroul and Dapto commercial CBDs are also sites of numerous crashes leading to serious injuries for pedestrians.
However the most serious incidents leading to fatalities are often away from these sites, with the Warrawong CBD the site of two fatal incidents, however relatively few incidents overall.
Port Kembla resident Jess Whittaker said parts of Warrawong and Port Kembla were so dangerous pedestrians avoided them altogether, including the intersection of Five Islands Road with King Street and Flinders Street.
"Even as a young-ish, able-bodied person, I find it terrifying, and I can't see how anyone with a disability or like a younger person, or a mum with kids could cross that safely."
A spokesperson for Wollongong City Council said the safety of pedestrians was prioritised in all council projects and council was spending $10m on footpaths, $13.5m on shared paths and cycleways and $4m on the Grand Pacific Walk, as well as $6.5m on traffic facilities.
"These measures will help improve the safety of all road users, including pedestrians.
In the Shellharbour LGA, the data bears out the notoriety of Tongarra Road, particularly near the intersection with Terry Street in Albion Park where a cluster of crashes involving pedestrians, including one fatality have occurred.
A spokesperson for Shellharbour City Council said the authority was looking at how to improve pedestrian safety in the Albion Park shopping strip.
"The Active Transport Strategy identifies the need for improved links along the north side of Tongarra Road and Terry Street (east side, north of Tongarra Road)," the spokesperson said. "This will include new shared paths in the future."
The spokesperson highlighted that the future Albion Park bypass would reduce traffic volumes once complete.
The impact of getting cars off the road in reducing pedestrian injuries can be seen close by. The Princes Highway through Albion Park Rail is the site of numerous crashes involving pedestrians.
However there have been no serious incidents involving injuries since the opening of the Albion Park Rail bypass in October 2021.
A similar pattern can be found on lower Crown Street between Kembla and Corrimal streets, which has been reduced to one lane of traffic and speed limits cut to 30 km/h. The single block is the site of two crashes involving a pedestrian leading to moderate injuries in 2018 and 2019, however there have been no incidents since.
A fatal accident involving a pedestrian occurred at the intersection of Crown and Corrimal Streets, where traffic calming ends, where a woman was run over by a bus driver in 2022.
Elsewhere in Wollongong, the council is investing in improving pedestrian safety along Cliff Road between Georges Place and Bourke Street, an area of high foot traffic albeit no serious incidents, suggesting that the lower speed limit of 40 km/h and existing traffic calming including speed bumps, is having an effect.
Overall, Illawarra roads are safer now than they were prior to the pandemic, with the number of crashes involving pedestrians falling to its lowest level in the past seven years in 2021, when 16 incidents occurred.
The worst year for which data was available was 2016, when 42 incidents occurred.
What the data doesn't capture, however, are the near misses that occur every day, that add up to a feeling of safety on the roads. It is these close calls that concern Ms Whittaker when she sends her kids to walk to school in Port Kembla.
"I walk my kids to school, probably 50 per cent of the time and home, but even though my kids are in late primary school, I wouldn't feel comfortable letting them walk home by themselves because of the traffic."
