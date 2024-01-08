Elderly couple run for their lives as fire destroys their Kiama Downs home

An elderly couple have lost everything in an overnight house fire that destroyed their Kiama Downs home.
The fire erupted at 8.50pm on Monday, January 8, at a home on Cullen Drive, with firefighters from across the Illawarra racing to the scene.
"Smoke and flames were visible and an elderly couple had self-evacuated," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said of the moment crews arrived.
The fire was burning with such intensity that firefighters were unable to enter the property.
"It was too dangerous to go in when we got there," Insp Purvis said.
Firefighters fought the blaze from outside the home and frantically worked to protect neighbouring homes.
"The house has pretty well been destroyed," he said.
While the cause of the fire is thought to be not suspicious, fire investigators have been unable to enter the property due to risks of the roof collapsing.
"We haven't been able to get in to do a cause investigation. We're going to have to do a bit of stabilisation before we get in there," Insp Purvis said.
Insp Purvis said the elderly couple were very lucky the fire broke out at the time it did.
"If it'd been in the middle of the night it could have been a very different story," he said.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code above to request a free smoke alarm.
