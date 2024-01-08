Rohan Browning returns to Wollongong for Illawarra Track Classic

Saturday's Illawarra Track Classic has received an injection of star power, with Aussie sprint ace Rohan Browning returning the scene of one of his most impressive performances.
The Tokyo Olympian produced a stunning, albeit wind-assisted, 9.96 100-metre dash at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre in January 2021, becoming the second Australian to run sub-10 seconds, and the first since Patrick Johnson in 2003.
It came en route to Tokyo where he subsequently won his heat and clocked the fastest time ever for an Australian at an Olympics.
This weekend's event in Wollongong will again kick off an Olympic preparation, with the Paris Games now less than 200 days away.
Commonwealth Games reps Joshua Azzopardi, Ella Connelly and Jacob Despard will all tackle the event that has fresh significance given the growing status of the 60-metre event.
It's a big year for the long-running event that has traditionally been the home of the NSW 60 metre championship, with the distance now boasting full record status with World Athletics.
It will give Browning will have the opportunity to break the newly installed NSW record of 6.52 held by Aussie track great Matt Shirvington.
With the World Athletics Indoor Championships, now less than two months away, the Classic shapes as an ideal tune-up for athletes with selection aspirations.
