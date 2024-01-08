Illawarra Mercury
Rohan Browning returns to Wollongong for Illawarra Track Classic

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
January 9 2024 - 8:39am
Rohan Browning en route to his 9.96 100-metre dash in Wollongong in 2021. Picture David Tarbotton
Saturday's Illawarra Track Classic has received an injection of star power, with Aussie sprint ace Rohan Browning returning the scene of one of his most impressive performances.

