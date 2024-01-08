Two people charged in relation to alleged heroin, meth supply in Illawarra

A man and a woman will face a Wollongong court today charged in relation to the alleged supply of methamphetamine and heroin, following raids on properties in Port Kembla and Albion Park.
The Lake Illawarra Police District Drug Unit formed Strike Force Twigg last September to investigate the ongoing supply of the two prohibited drugs in the Illawarra.
About 6am on Monday, January 8, investigators, along with officers from the dog unit and Raptor South, raided three units in Northcliffe Drive, Port Kembla and a house in Chaplin Road, Albion Park.
Police seized drugs, cash, a Glock-style gel blaster, ammunition, a homemade taser and allegedly stolen property items, including two generators.
They also arrested a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman at a Port Kembla unit.
The man was charged with several offences, including knowingly directing the activities of criminal group, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, dishonestly obtain property by deception, larceny, possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing ammunition and allowing the use of a property as a drug premises, among others.
The woman was charged with participating in criminal activity, organising, conducting and assisting drug premises, supplying a prohibited drug, and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Both were refused bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Investigations continue under Strike Force Twigg and police expect to make further arrests.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
