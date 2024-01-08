Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two people charged in relation to alleged heroin, meth supply in Illawarra

By Newsroom
January 9 2024 - 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Items found in police raids on properties in Port Kembla and Albion Park. Pictures supplied by NSW Police Force
Items found in police raids on properties in Port Kembla and Albion Park. Pictures supplied by NSW Police Force

A man and a woman will face a Wollongong court today charged in relation to the alleged supply of methamphetamine and heroin, following raids on properties in Port Kembla and Albion Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.