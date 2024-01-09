Illawarra football is growing, so why is it harder for people to join?

The University of Wollongong's decision to bin the popular midweek Uni Futsal competition is another example of how it is becoming harder to be a social football player in the Illawarra.
Whilst it is exciting times to be an aspiring professional footballer for players at the Wolves and also a handful in the Illawarra Premier League.. it is equally as important that social players have the avenue to play the game they love.
Football in this country has a knack of imploding in the wake of success. But right now, the game has the highest participation numbers in Australia. That is something that surely can't be ruined.
UOW's decision to tell Uni Futsal no more was one that came as a shock to both competition organisers and its players. Instead at the Uni Sports Hub will be exhibitions and conferences as well as the region's elite teams the Dragons, the Wolves and the South Coast Blaze holding training sessions.
And yes, everyone wants these teams to thrive and to do so need to be able to train at the highest level. But it's unfortunate it has come at the cost of a competition that had been going strong for 15 years.
Cass Preston, who has been playing in the competition since inception, said it was a shame for both herself and her friends to see it come to an end.
"Over 600 people are part of that competition. For a lot of people, it's their social event," she said.
"As a busy working adult, it's where you get to come and socialise and be with people you know which we don't always have now. For lots of people that competition to still participate in soccer.
"There's lots of people as working mums or recent working mums that aren't playing outdoor anymore because their lifestyles don't allow them to but having that community competition still keeps them in the game."
So it begs the question, if the appetite is there, why are we making it harder for people to get involved in football in the Illawarra?
It's expensive to play community football, that's just the way it is.
Fees for both clubs and individuals are exuberant, but it is getting worse.
In football's best countries like South American giants Brazil, Argentina, Chile... money is not a factor rather, the best players the game has ever seen has come out of poverty.
Whilst there's no denying no one would wish that on anyone, the costs to play the game is a real issue that needs to be addressed.
Not everyone is going to play in the A-League, for the Wolves or in the Illawarra Premier League for that matter, nor does everyone want to.
For some, football is purely an outlet to get away from the tribulations of everyday life, regardless of their quality.
That is where the Community League comes in. The IPL and the District League are extremely competitive competitions. But for players and coaches who cannot commit to the top two comps, that is where the third tier Community League comes in.
Whilst those who love the game know just how powerful football is globally, there is a broader lack of respect from bureaucrats in charge of making decisions around sport and football in Australia. This is what ties back to the UOW Pulse's decision to scrap Uni Futsal.
Unfortunately, those making decisions are - for the most part - ingrained in other sports such as rugby league, union, Aussie Rules, cricket and so on and don't understand just how big football can be in Australia if we can stop treating it with ignorance.
It's only until people of power start treating football with the respect it has in every other country on the planet will we see the game truly thrive in Australia. But right now it's not being allowed to.
And football will suffer as a result.
