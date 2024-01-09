New entrant for the title of the Illawarra's best pork roll

Having operated bakeries in Albion Park, Unanderra, Kiama and Warrawong, there came a point where Dinh Tran decided there was a limit to how long he could work throughout the night preparing the bread rolls, loaves and sweets to be fresh and ready in the morning.
So when the opportunity came to take over the Dapto Highway Convenience Store on the corner of the Princes Highway and Mount Brown Road, it was the chance for Mr Tran to get some normalcy back into his routine.
"I can work during the day and go home, and spend time with my family," he said.
In the weeks since taking the keys, Dapto residents and those passing by may have seen the iconic pink paint job make way for a sandy yellow alternative, but inside the store retains much of what made it an essential mini supermarket for the community.
Not just selling everyday items and groceries, the store also served up hot food including fish and chips.
But when Mr Tran put a sandwich board outside his shop indicating something new had been added to the takeaway menu, shoppers immediately started asking for the special item.
Mr Train has added a Vietnamese pork roll stand to the hot food section of the store.
The latest edition to the sandwich that has swept the Illawarra, Mr Tran's rolls are of the traditional variety, stuffed with Vietnamese cold cuts, coriander and vegetables, served with licks of pate and mayonnaise.
The store also offers crispy roast pork, barbecue pork and chicken satay options.
Ingredients are made in house and the fresh bread rolls are sourced daily from Mr Tran's former bakery in Albion Park, now run by his brother.
The store will continue to offer fish and chips and hot pies in addition to grocery and pantry staples, and Mr Tran said he plans to expand the range of fresh produce on offer.
"We'll see what happens first, and then I will update with more," he said.
