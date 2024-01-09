After a sustained period of growth, Illawarra housing values stalled, and in some cases even took a slight dip at the end of 2023.
And as a new year begins, one expert believes 2024 is poised to be more of a buyer's market in the region.
The Mercury previously reported that at the end of November, Illawarra housing values had increased for ten months in a row.
According to the latest CoreLogic national Home Value Index (HVI), in December, the median Illawarra dwelling (houses and units combined) value remained the same, while houses dropped by 0.1 per cent.
Eliza Owen, head of research Australia for CoreLogic said based on the easing in growth conditions that we saw towards the end of the year, she believed 2024 is poised to be more of a buyer's market in the Illawarra, at least for the buyers that are in a position to be in the market.
"Until interest rates decline, the number of buyers may be limited by constraints on borrowing capacity, as well as weakening economic conditions and stretched household budgets," she said.
So, has the steam come out of the Illawarra market, or are the latest figures more attributable to the festive period and a less active market?
"I don't think it's wholly seasonal, we've seen plenty of December quarters exhibiting strong growth in values in the Illawarra before, and generally sales and listings tend to rise and fall with the seasons at the same time, so you don't get too much seasonality in prices," Ms Owen said.
"Rolling quarterly growth in the Illawarra dwelling market slowed from 2.6 per cent in the September quarter to 0.1 per cent in the December quarter, and points to the potential for a mild decline in value in 2024.
"That's something we're anticipating in a few of the higher end NSW markets as affordability constraints, and high interest rates, interact with weaker economic conditions."
However, the Illawarra featured in the top 10 list for regional SA3s that achieved the highest 12-month value growth for dwellings.
Across regional NSW, Wollongong ranked at No. 5 in the list, with a median value of $1,002,913 and a growth of 5.6 per cent in 2023.
"Wollongong has outperformed the greater regional NSW market, which was up just 2.4 per cent," she said.
Ms Owen said the Wollongong market was performing very well in early-to-mid 2023, when the Sydney housing market recovery was well under way, so there may have been some element of spillover in demand.
"With a median dwelling value of $1 million, Wollongong is not exactly cheap, but it does offer decent value relative to what the same amount of money would buy in the greater Sydney metro," she said.
"I think beyond short-term cyclical movements, the market still has room to grow as it finds ongoing popularity with young families looking for a sea change, and relatively affordable home.
"Having said that, Wollongong was looking a bit weaker toward the end of the year, with values down 0.6 per cent in the December quarter. Values remain 7.9 per cent lower than the peak in March 2022, and some weakening economic conditions may present headwinds for market demand in the short-term."
CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said capital cities have generally recorded stronger growth conditions relative to regional areas.
He said across the combined capital cities index, dwelling values were up 9.3 per cent in 2023, more than double the 4.4 per cent rise recorded across the combined regional index.
"Stronger conditions across capital city markets is a reversal of the early COVID trend which saw regional markets experience higher demand amid strong internal migration," Mr Lawless said.
"Regional migration trends have mostly normalised through 2023, and the significant capital gains recorded through 2020 to 2022 has meant many regional markets have become less affordable."
