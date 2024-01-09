The Mercury in 1998: Tyre-slashing spree in West Wollongong

Knife-wielding vandals went on a tyre-slashing spree in several West Wollongong streets.
The vandals slashed the rubber on more than 20 cars in Yellagong, Booyong and Gunduran streets.
Some residents had just one tyre slashed but others had all four tyres punctured.
"I came out about eight to find two of the four tyres on the company station sedan stabbed and down," resident Paul Kipp said.
Archie Androupoulos, of Booyong St, said he had two of the four tyres on his car slashed and had to cancel an appointment with the bank as he had no way of getting there.
Wollongong Police Inspector Bob Burrage said they didn't start getting calls from residents until after 9am when they woke up and went outside.
He estimated the damage bill would be about $80 per tyre, putting the total cost of the spree at more than $2000.
