Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1998: Tyre-slashing spree in West Wollongong

January 9 2024 - 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage was estimated at $2000, police said.
Damage was estimated at $2000, police said.

Looking back at January 10, 1998

Knife-wielding vandals went on a tyre-slashing spree in several West Wollongong streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.