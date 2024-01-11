The Mercury in 1946: Why Bulli Pass was full of hitchhikers

Weekend visitors who caught the train from Sydney to the South Coast found themselves in a spot of bother - there were no trains to take them back home on Sunday.
The Mercury report did not say whether this was a regular occurrence.
But it also was noted that the visitors who had bought return tickets in Sydney were not told at the time there was no way they could get back on Sunday.
As a result of that lack of communication, a motorist who had come from Sydney said he saw a constant stream of people walking up Bulli Pass, with a thumb out hoping to hitch a ride back home.
Another motorist drove along the pass at 11.15pm on Sunday and said there were still hitchhikers making their way up the slope.
On Monday morning the first train of the day to Sydney didn't seem to have a lot of people on it, the Mercury reported it "was not unduly crowded". But, the report said, the second was "well packed".
