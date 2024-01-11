Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1946: Why Bulli Pass was full of hitchhikers

January 11 2024 - 1:30pm
Looking back on January 11, 1946

An image of Bulli Pass c1950s showing the Devil's Elbow. Pictured supplied
An image of Bulli Pass c1950s showing the Devil's Elbow. Pictured supplied

Weekend visitors who caught the train from Sydney to the South Coast found themselves in a spot of bother - there were no trains to take them back home on Sunday.

