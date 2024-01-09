'It's not out of the question': Hawks coach Justin Tatum eyeing more than a mere post-season ticket

Illawarra has climbed into play-in contention, but coach Justin Tatum is setting his sights much higher, saying he never walks onto the floor without a desire to "win the whole thing."
The Hawks moved to 8-9 with a blowout victory over an undermanned Phoenix last Friday, the result pushing them into fifth spot on the ladder with 11 games to play.
It was an unthinkable prospect for even the most ardent Hawks fan eight weeks ago, with the question now shifting from whether Illawarra could feature in the post season, to just how far can they go?
Tatum's answer is unequivocal.
"Me as a competitor, as a coach and former player, I always want to find a way to win the whole thing," Tatum said.
"It's not out of the question. I always want to be in the top mix. I've always had a competitive drive and if I can find a way to get my team to believe in what I believe in, build that chemistry and they start seeing it, then you can start talking about it more.
"That's what we're doing. We're not going backwards, we're going to keep finding a way to go up. We felt what losing felt like, now we've got to understand what winning is and how to sustain it.
"I talked about it today in our huddle, we've still got to work on that killer mentality. We've had good success so far, but at the end of the day, we really want to be at the top and you've got to beat some of these teams we got coming up."
There's been no tougher prospect for Illawarra than Tasmania on the road, with the JackJumpers having largely had their way with the Hawks, even through successful campaigns under Brian Goorjian.
Illawarra has returned to the mainland with a victory just once in eight trips south, a 30-point drubbing at the hands of Scott Roth's outfit arguably the Hawks worst performance in a 2-7 start to the season.
With one of just two losses through Tatum's eight-game tenure coming by a single point to Brisbane, an 11 point defeat to Tassie, after trailing by 25 points, in Wollongong a fortnight ago is the only genuine blemish on the interim coach's time in charge.
Tatum said the JackJumpers head-to-head supremacy is something the Hawks will need to snap on Friday ahead of potential post-season showdown down the line.
"We definitely don't want Tas to keep having the momentum on us," Tatum said.
"If we happen to see them down the road [having not beaten them] they'll always have that chip on their shoulder that they can beat us. We want to eliminate that.
"I know they respect us in what we've been doing so far but, at the end of the day, it's like a big brother-little brother thing. Tasmania is a juggernaut, they're a well-oiled machine.
"I love a lot of things that coach (Roth) has done for them and got them at and we want to find the same type of mindset with our talent. This will be a great test for us knowing that they had the upper hand on us the last two games, but I think this would be a lot more challenging for them."
The Hawks head to Brisbane to take on the Bullets less than 48 hours after Friday night's clash in Hobart, ahead of return to Wollongong for another Friday-Sunday swing in round 16.
The run of four games in eight days is a fresh challenge for a coach just eight games into a pro career, but Tatum's confident his squad can manage the grind.
"It's definitely going to be tough," Tatum said.
"I get tired of looking at it because I know how tough it's going to be, but I trust this group of guys, especially when they're coming in and getting extra work in, trying to ask different questions or wanting to watch film.
"I'd be more concerned if guys weren't doing those things, but they're going over and beyond to find a way to prepare themselves mentally and physically.
"My job as a coach is not to overload them with information. We'll focus on what we have at hand and then I'm the type of guy that just likes to give them what they need and let their talent and their ability do the rest.
"It'll be a tough stretch but I'm good with it, I'm ready for the challenge, and I know they are too."
