'It's not out of the question': Hawks coach Justin Tatum eyeing more than a mere post-season ticket

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 9 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 3:05pm
Justin Tatum believes the Hawks can "win the whole thing" after storming back into finals contention. Picture by Adam McLean
Justin Tatum believes the Hawks can "win the whole thing" after storming back into finals contention. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra has climbed into play-in contention, but coach Justin Tatum is setting his sights much higher, saying he never walks onto the floor without a desire to "win the whole thing."

'It's not out of the question': Hawks coach Justin Tatum eyeing more than a mere post-season ticket
Justin Tatum believes the Hawks can "win the whole thing" after storming back into finals contention. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks sit fifth on the ladder on the back of a 6-2 run.
Mitch Jennings
