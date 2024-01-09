Flames erupting from Nowra townhouse block

A unit within a row of townhouses is on fire in East Nowra with firefighters on scene.
Numerous triple-0 calls were received at 2.20pm on Tuesday, January 9, with firefighters from Nowra and Shoalhaven rushing to the block on Clipper Road.
"Flames were issuing [from the building] when firefighters arrived on scene," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said.
Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, while conducing a search of the building for anyone trapped inside.
At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown.
This fire comes one day after an elderly Kiama Downs couple lost their home in an inferno.
The fire erupted at 8.50pm on Monday, January 8, at a home on Cullen Drive, with firefighters from across the Illawarra racing to the scene.
More to come on the Nowra fire.
