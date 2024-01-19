Why this Lindt Cafe siege cop wants you to know his name

For years the specialist police officer known as Officer A has been battling the psychological damage arising from the tragic events of the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Now the Illawarra resident is fighting to reclaim his name, a non-publication order imposed during the 2015-16 coronial inquest making it illegal for anyone - even himself - to identify him.
But the former NSW Police Force Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) officer wants to help others also dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and says being able to share his story freely is essential for this to happen.
The 16-hour siege of December 15 and 16, 2014 ended when TOU teams stormed Lindt Cafe and Officer A shot terrorist Man Haron Monis dead.
Two hostages, Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson, also lost their lives in the final minutes of the siege; Monis murdered Mr Johnson, while Ms Dawson died she was hit by police bullet fragments.
Officer A was with Ms Dawson in the moments before paramedics took her away.
Despite the intense trauma he experienced, he remained in the TOU for another six years.
While the months that followed the siege were tough, Officer A said he desperately wanted to remain in the job he'd worked towards his entire career.
"I'd say I knew I had issues after it but I definitely just didn't want to leave, I wanted to be around my support network which were my mates in the TOU, but as I've done through my whole career is just to try and lock it away and move on," he said.
It was only when he went off work with a knee injury that he, with the urging of a friend and fellow officer, went and saw a psychologist and "it was like the wheels fell off".
Officer A has experienced the gamut of PTSD symptoms, from anger to nightmares, and was also diagnosed with other conditions.
He described having panic attacks so severe it was hard to go out in public for a time; seeing someone who resembled Ms Dawson would bring one on.
His marriage was another casualty.
"For me there was an identity crisis too. I'd worked my whole life to get into this unit, it's still the toughest job in cops to do, and it was a big part of who I was... it was sort of my purpose," Officer A said.
Just as he approached operations in his previous career, Officer A said he was tackling PTSD head-on.
He has written a book titled Tiger! Tiger! Tiger! The Lindt Cafe Siege, sharing the story of the TOU's involvement in bringing an end to the ordeal and the profound psychological impact this experience had on him.
It was born from the writings that Officer A undertook as part of his PTSD therapy, but his biggest motivation to complete it was a desire to help others.
"If I can help people through my battles and my experiences and my approach towards PTSD, that is probably the biggest motivator for writing my book," he said.
While his primary focus in life will always be his children, his other big goal is to help fellow sufferers of PTSD by sharing his own challenges and experiences.
Officer A said people with PTSD had given him positive feedback, as had their partners and family members, who said his book had given them an understanding of what was happening in their loved one's head.
But he wants to take his experiences to a wider audience by speaking to groups and others, something he has already been approached to do.
However, he is restrained by the non-publication order.
"That's the reality. I can't speak at any of these things or I risk huge fines or imprisonment due to the coroner's orders," Officer A said.
Officer A's lawyers have approached the Coroner's Court to apply for a revocation of the order, but have been told that because the proceedings are finalised, the coroner has no power to lift it.
The Coroner's Court told the Mercury the same, and could not comment on what Officer A could do to revoke the order.
Dr Rob Goodfellow, Officer A's co-literary agent, said the suppression of his identity robbed him not only of his name but his purpose and his future.
"[He] is being denied the opportunity to make an important contribution to mental health," Dr Goodfellow said.
Officer A said NSW Police Force also threw up hurdles when he was trying to publish his book even though he'd been fair to them.
But he was buoyed by support from the wider community, including outlets like Gwynneville Post Office and Collins Booksellers in Thirroul, both of which stocked his book.
Officer A also wants to see change in the way NSW Police Force approaches the wellbeing of its employees when they are faced with trauma and PTSD.
While he said TOU officers had to see a psychologist every three months due to the high-risk nature of their work, he saw it as a 'ticking the boxes' exercise rather than a real concern for welfare.
"It's a massive issue, and why would you not invest money to save all of those police with all of that experience?" Officer A said.
All he wanted, he said, was a "genuine effort" from NSW Police Force to address the issue.
While NSW Police Force would not comment on Officer A due to the coroner's order, it said in a statement that it was committed to ensuring it had appropriate supports in place to help officers, even after they left.
Employees were encouraged to declare issues, it said, and confidential services were available to them.
In 2022, the NSW Police Force and state government introduced a program to look after the wellbeing of employees through access to check-ups, nurses, dietitians and trainers.
Eleven mental health clinicians are employed across four regions and another 17 will be brought on to cover all commands in NSW.
"The NSWPF remains committed to providing all of our employees with the highest levels of support and the appropriate services so we can continue to attract, retain and provide the most effective policing service for the community," the statement said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.