We run the rule over how the Illawarra's A-Leaguers are performing so far

The Illawarra has a proud history of producing some of Australia's best footballers.
The A-Leagues, the nation's elite footballing competition, has become a breeding ground for developing raw talent into finely tuned footballers.
The Illawarra is proudly represented across both the A-League Men's and Women's leagues.
Around the midway point of the 2023/24 season, the Mercury runs the rule over the Illawarra's A-Leaguers in no particular order.
It was a big season for Tate Russell after returning from a long term injury layoff due to an ACL.
The right-back began the season starting matches, most importantly having a crucial role in the Wanderers' 1-0 win against biggest rivals Sydney FC. But lately, Russell has had to settle for a role off the bench with coach Marko Rudan favouring young Aidan Simmons in the full back position.
Can the Wolves junior fight his way back into the team as the season goes on?
It's fair to say this has been Joel King's toughest stretch as a professional footballer, but things are looking bright.
The Shellharbour junior was part of the Socceroos' most successful World Cup campaign in Qatar in 2022. Originally making a name with the Sky Blues, the left-back earned a deal to Danish club Odense Boldklub. After impressing early, King then went unselected.
Now back at Sydney FC to get back to his best, it has been an indifferent start. But King seems to slowly be finding his form under new coach Ufuk Talay.
The goal for King will be regaining the Socceroos left-back spot. It will be tough with the likes of Aziz Behich and Jordan Bos ahead of him in the pecking order, but Graham Arnold clearly rates him.
Shellharbour's Alex Bonetig has a big future ahead of him.
He has called Western Sydney home for nearly 10 years, with Bonetig starting out in the Wanderers Academy and progressed through the ranks all the way to the A-League.
Western Sydney have been strong in the competition. They currently place third on the table and Bonetig's team look well placed to be involved in the silverware race in mid-2024.
After breaking through in the A-League with the Wanderers, former Figtree High student Phillip Cancar earned himself a move to Scottish club Livingston.
Now the Wollongong defender is back in Australia with Newcastle. Jets coach Rob Stanton is handing Cancar consistent minutes.
The 22-year-old will want to forget his last outing however, giving away a penalty against Macarthur to hand the Bulls a 99th minute equaliser.
Jynaya Dos Santos showed patience and resilience in her breakout year as a professional footballer and now she is reaping the rewards.
Shellharbour's Dos Santos made her debut last season in round one. It looked as though nothing could go wrong. From there, injuries hit and she struggled to get back into the squad as the Sky Blues claimed the premiership/championship double.
But after recently scoring the winner for her team this season against the high-flying Wellington, it looks as though she may well be set for more minutes.
It was records galore for the younger Dos Santos sister last season.
This year however minutes have been hard to come by, but give her time, she is only 16 after all. Give her time and she will be dominating football matches domestically and then (hopefully) abroad.
Now in the veteran category, Matt Jurman made the move from Newcastle to Macarthur in the off-season and is now coached by former Wolves legend Mile Sterjovski.
The Dapto defender is leading by example for Macarthur. A form slump has seen Jurman's side fall to sixth, but at times have shown plenty of quality.
Jurman sits alongside fellow strongman Tomislav Uskok at the heart of defence for the side, which has proved formidable.
Figtree junior Mackenize Hawkesby only recently returned back to Sydney after a stint with Brighton & Hove Albion in England.
But Sydney is where she made a name for herself and now she will be looking to get herself back in Matildas contention ahead of the Paris Olympics later this year. A national team call-up might be a big call, but the midfielder is more than capable.
Former Wolves player Mile Sterjovski was given faith by the Macarthur board to oversee the club in the wake of Dwight Yorke's shock departure as coach during last season.
You must say so far it has been a success. Whilst there has been a recent slump in form, there's no doubting the Bulls' potential for a finals birth?
One of the greatest products the A-Leagues has ever seen is on the verge of history.
The Canberra United striker is currently on 99 goals. She is looking to be the first female and fourth player in A-Leagues history to reach triple figures. And at 35, there seems to be no stopping her.
An absent Rhyan Grant paved the way for Dapto's Zac De Jesus to get minutes under his belt for the Sydney FC first team.
Whilst there's no doubting his obvious talent, there have been learning curves, most notably in their 1-0 derby loss against WSW where he was deployed at fullback.
The Sydney FC Academy product has shown plenty of promise however.
Another youngster on Sydney FC's books. Sienna Saveska is looking to make her mark.
The 17-year-old made the off-season move across the city after playing a handful of games for Western Sydney in their 2022/23 campaign. Definitely be one to watch for the Sky Blues in years to come.
Currently sitting behind Andrew Redmayne and Adam Pavlesic in the Sydney goalkeeping pecking order, it has been a learning year for Stanwall Park's Gus Hoefsloot.
It's the life of a goalkeeper that when you're not the number one, you're not playing. Still only his his teens, there are high expectations for this shot-stopper.
Illawarra Stingrays player Danika Matos has again proved a mainstay in the Wanderers starting 11.
With the Wanderers sitting mid-table, there is a real chance the team will be fighting for finals.
It would be no less that Matos deserves to claim silverware with the red and black after toiling away for many seasons at the club.
