Do you have room for a rabbit? Rescue in need of Illawarra foster carers

A pet rabbit rescue is crying out for foster carers in the Illawarra, as the number of animals getting surrendered or dumped continues to outstrip the volunteers who can look after them.
The Rabbit Sanctuary operates along much of Australia's east coast, and last year got 1754 applications to receive surrendered rabbits.
But Dapto volunteer Maddi Brady said the organisation only had the resources to take in 527 of these animals.
As of Tuesday, the Rabbit Sanctuary had 345 bunnies in care and 184 waiting for adoption.
Mrs Brady said they were looking for foster carers who could offer a safe, indoor home for rabbits waiting for adoption, and who could spare about 45 minutes a day attending to the rabbit's needs and giving it time to free roam.
She said the Rabbit Sanctuary provided all equipment and food, so carers did not incur any financial cost.
Carers could take in just one rabbit at a time, too, Mrs Brady said, and unless the animal had had surgery recently, the animals could be left safely at home during the day while a carer was at work.
Mrs Brady said people often surrendered pet rabbits because there was a lot of misinformation that they were an easy pet.
While they made "great house companions", she said, because they could be litter-trained and trick-trained, they needed to be kept indoors and sometimes needed specialist vet care.
With appropriate care, bunnies can live 10 years or more.
"They're amazing pets, but they're not throwaway pets," Mrs Brady said.
For more information on becoming a bunny foster carer or adopting a rabbit looking for a permanent home, visit rabbitsanctuary.com.au.
