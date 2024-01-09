Could Justin Tatum be an NBL Coach of the Year smokey? An Illawarra great thinks so

Justin Tatum's stocks are rising by the day, with Illawarra great Damon Lowery claiming the interim boss is the doing the best job with the clipboard in the league right now given the resurgence he's overseen in Wollongong.
The Hawks are 6-2 and have risen to fifth on the ladder since Tatum took the reins, with some tossing up his name as a Coach of the Year smokey should the foundation club's push at the post-season continue.
The 44-year-old is realistically at very long odds to be considered for the gong, but Lowery told the NBL Now podcast that no one in the league is doing better job of "coaching" at present.
"'Coach' is a noun, but 'coaching' is a verb, and who's doing a better job of coaching than Justin Tatum right now?" Lowery said.
"His team has got the most collective buy-in. Have they been truly, truly tested? A couple of times, they dropped one at home to Tassie pretty bad.
"They still are tracking better than any team I feel, right now, from a collective point of view, from a chemistry point of view. Justin Tatum - slash Coach Carter - has got these dudes believing themselves more than any other team in the league right now.
"I'm from that school where the best team's coach is generally the coach of the year. Although Melbourne United are not that dominant, it's not a given that it's going to be Dean (Vickerman)."
Coming off a season-high 15 points in last week's blowout win over South East Melbourne, Hawks bench weapon Hyunjung Lee said Tatum's given the entire roster the green light to play to their strengths.
"JT gave me all the credit to shoot the ball," Lee said.
"He said 'Lee, don't pass it, pass it to the rim' so I've got all the the confidence right now. It's my first time that a head coach has changed during the season but, as a team, we're all together just locked in."
Lee was part of a second unit that contributed 51 points in the rout of the Phoenix. It's something Tatum will lean on in a stretch of four games in eight days starting with Friday's road clash with Tasmania, but Lee was quick to rap the starting group.
"I want to give all the credit to our starters and our coach (Tatum) giving us a great scout," Lee said.
"We've got 12-13 players who can really play in this league 15-plus minutes. I think our starters, even though [the Phoenix's] three imports didn't play, were all locked in.
"We had a good run in the first quarter, our starters started great. Our second unit came with energy and then we just played our basketball. It's that simple, that's how we win the game."
