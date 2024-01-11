Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Push to help Windang toddler to keep defying odds in his brain cancer fight

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryder Montgomery, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour when he was a baby, has relished spending a summer at home after a long fight with cancer. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Ryder Montgomery, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour when he was a baby, has relished spending a summer at home after a long fight with cancer. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

When Ryder Montgomery's turned one, he was so sick with a rare brain tumour that his parents Alan and Kelly were warned it might be their son's only birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.