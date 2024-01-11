Push to help Windang toddler to keep defying odds in his brain cancer fight

When Ryder Montgomery's turned one, he was so sick with a rare brain tumour that his parents Alan and Kelly were warned it might be their son's only birthday.
But, a year and a half later, the remarkable, smiley little boy continues to defy medical expectations and is enjoying a summer at home cancer free.
While his battle with brain cancer is by no means over - he is soon due to receive the results of a crucial scan to see if his tumour has grow back after six months without treatment - his family will hold an event in his honour on January 20 to mark how far he's come.
Mr Montgomery described his son as a beautiful little boy, who just keeps fighting against the odds.
"He's just so happy and loving, he's bright - so smart - and he talks well and picks things up. He will just go and cuddle people and he loves life," he said.
"He had a less than 15 per cent chance he would survive [at his first birthday], but he's come through everything they thought he wouldn't.
"We don't know what the future holds - but at the moment, the whole medical team just calls him our miracle baby."
After an emotionally and financially draining two years in and out of hospital, the event - Ride for Ryder - will help to raise funds to get them back on their feet amid continuing uncertainty over Ryder's health.
"At the moment it's tough for everyone, even if you don't have a child with cancer - but we just need some breathing space for when things go wrong," he said.
"Without the support of charities, I don't know where we'd be living to be honest."
"We find out a few days after the event whether the tumour has started to regrow - so we're very anxious and nervous about what the result will be. If it's come back, we've got problems.
"But we have just been told that he's been approved for a trial for the next 12 months of a drug that can possibly block the signals for the tumour to return, which will hopefully give him a bit more time. There's still a lot of stuff quite up in the air."
Mr Montgomery said not knowing what will happen for Ryder "destroyed" he and his wife, who have had to learn to cope with a new life of being parents of a sick child.
"My wife spent a long time in the hospital and made a lot of friends - but most of those kids have now passed away," he said.
"You feel remorse and pray it never happens to you, and you also feel guilt that our son had the worst diagnosis and we're still here."
How to help
Ride for Ryder is being organised by the Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club and will be held at the Lake Illawarra Hotel starting at 12.30pm on January 20.
The day will include a bike and car show, face painting, an ice cream truck, and superhero-themed entertainment for kids, with anyone invited to attend.
Mr Montgomery said the family wanted the day to be a celebration of Ryder, even as they face more uncertainty.
"He's got through and survived to this point, and that's amazing no matter what the future holds," he said.
