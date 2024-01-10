'Perfect untouched': Mixed response to plans for new pavilion, upgrades at Killalea

Long-time surfers say nothing needs to change at Shellharbour's unspoiled Killalea reserve, while other visitors say improvements to accessibility and the run-down facilities would be a plus.
There are just under three weeks left for people to have their say on a new draft plan of management and precinct plan for the beloved regional park.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife released the draft plan in late 2023, which - if adopted - will direct what can and can't happen at Killalea in the future
The vision of the draft plan is that it will be celebrated as an Aboriginal cultural landscape, where healthy resilient coastal ecosystems return, extend and flourish and facilities support sustainable use of the park by Aboriginal people, the local community and visitors.
A precinct plan, also on exhibition until January 29, outlines plans to build a new visitors' pavilion to consolidate the three existing visitor facilities; environmental education, Aboriginal cultural activities and visitor services.
This will be built in place of the existing kiosk using salvaged stone, and will have wrap-around verandas and a central covered courtyard, with multipurpose rooms opening onto the picnic area.
The plan also includes a new cultural area with seating, speakers and planting which will connect to the car park and pavilion with accessible footpaths.
There will also be a new accessible picnic area with picnic tables, seats, interpretive signage and connections to accessible pathways.
The plan would also include a natural play area to provide an inclusive and accessible space for children of all abilities to connect with nature and appreciate the environment of the park, as well as an upgrade to the Surfers Track, including an accessible path to new lookout platform and an outdoor shower, with interpretative elements at trail head to reflect the surf culture of the park.
Shellharbour surfer Shilo Gray, who lives near Killalea, said she was unaware of the details of the draft plans - despite being at the park almost every day.
She also said Killalea was "perfect the way it is" and did not want much to change.
"I think more people need to know about what is planned and have all the information before they can make a decision or have a say," she said.
"But we don't want too much change - it's perfect how it is.
"The lookout is fine - we go there to check the surf daily - we don't need a big viewing platform or anything special because having it untouched is perfect.
"The tracks are how they've always been - so let's just maintain it."
But tourists at the park said they would appreciate small upgrades, to help improve accessibility to the beach.
"I'm clumsy and there are some gaps in the paths to the beach - so I just think it would make it a bit safer for visitors as well who aren't aware to improve the track," Sydneysider Anosha Baryalei said.
"But it's gorgeous, and these are only minor inconveniences."
Swedish tourists Laima Kroule and Davis Freimanis said they had visited many more populated beaches on their trip to Australia, which have improvements and modern facilities, and appreciated the unspoiled nature of Killalea.
"Maybe it's a good idea to leave some areas untouched," Mr Freimanis said.
