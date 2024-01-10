Illawarra Mercury
'Perfect untouched': Mixed response to plans for new pavilion, upgrades at Killalea

January 10 2024 - 5:06pm
Long-time surfers say nothing needs to change at Shellharbour's unspoiled Killalea reserve, while other visitors say improvements to accessibility and the run-down facilities would be a plus.

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

