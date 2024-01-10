What makes Olympic skipper Chris Price tick ahead of 2024 Premier League

He's achieved almost everything in the Illawarra Premier League over the past three years, but one carrot is still dangling for Wollongong Olympic captain Chris Price in 2024.
Price has claimed the IPL's ultimate individual honour, the George Naylor Medal, and guided his team to a grand final (where he also scored a goal) and Bampton Cup title victories during that period. However, an elusive championship win remains an unticked box for the popular veteran since donning the sky blue jersey.
Motivation has never been higher for Price and his teammates after Olympic finished their 2023 campaign in third, before bowing out of the finals in straight sets following a tough 2-1 defeat to Coniston.
The 37-year-old was the first player this off-season to officially re-sign with the club, with defenders Brendan Low and Josh Alcorn then following suit, while Olympic also announced they had snared Coniston veteran Lukas Stergiou on Wednesday.
The Mercury understands that the Olympic will unveil more re-signings and new recruits in the coming weeks.
Price may be towards the back end of his career, but the former Wollongong Wolves captain is as motivated as ever to taste success this season.
"Winning is what we all strive for, and being part of a successful team and environment," Price told the Mercury.
"It's something that we'e all striving for, not just personally but also collectively as a club, to try and win as much as we possibly can. The club's been really successful over the last few years and we're really proud of those achievements, but winning is infectious and we want more, which we'll be aiming for this year.
"Last year was disappointing for us, just because we had pretty high expectations from the previous year after winning the grand final. We set about to try and replicate that again last year, but unfortunately we fell short.
"There were a few factors for that and we've really tried to address that this year, and squad depth was one of those things. We were just unable to get on top of that and it really impacted us towards the end of the year.
"But we won the Bert Bampton Cup, so we did achieve some silverware which we were proud of. But collectively, we were disappointed with how it ended."
However, Price is optimistic that Olympic have what it takes to take that extra step in 2023.
"The club's been pretty ambitious in the last few years and the players that are at the club are winners and want to be part of success," the skipper said.
"We're confident in our abilities and we get on really well on and off the pitch. It's a great culture and a great team environment, which hopefully bodes well into creating positive results on the field. We want to try and rectify what happened last year.
"From a personal perspective, I know that I'm not getting any younger, and the time playing at this level is coming to an end more so than not. But I love that winning feeling. The older I've got, the more competitive I've become.
"I've really enjoyed those victories and nothing beats that winning feeling, so that's what really drives and motivates me. So I know the end is near, but I want to achieve as much success as I can before I call it a day."
