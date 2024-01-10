Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

What makes Olympic skipper Chris Price tick ahead of 2024 Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 10 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Olympic captain Chris Price (centre) celebrates with teammates after winning the 2022 Premier League grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr
Wollongong Olympic captain Chris Price (centre) celebrates with teammates after winning the 2022 Premier League grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr

He's achieved almost everything in the Illawarra Premier League over the past three years, but one carrot is still dangling for Wollongong Olympic captain Chris Price in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.