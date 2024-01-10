Pro-Palestine protester accused of assault vows to continue ceasefire calls

A Jewish man who was among the 30 protesters that took over Bisalloy's Unanderra office has vowed to continue calling for an end to military manufacturing in the Illawarra.
Jeremy Kerbel, 44, entered the steel fabricator's building with the group about 3pm on December 8, 2023, and said the action was sparked by the company's armour steel sales to Israeli-based weapons firms.
The Wollongong resident, who was among those that laid on the floor and carried placards, was the sole protester arrested at the scene.
He was charged with common assault and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse. Mr Kerbel pleaded not guilty to both offences on Wednesday and maintained his stance outside Port Kembla Local Court.
"The alleged assault occurred when I stepped around an executive of Bisalloy who was standing in the doorway," Mr Kerbel said.
"I didn't intend to bump into him or even make very much physical contact, but I'm the one whose going on trial for a violent crime.
"Meanwhile, the reason that we were at Bisalloy was because they're selling steel to the Israeli Military Forces."
He said a recent contract between Bisalloy and Israel-based Rafael Defense Systems ignited the protest and claimed Illawarra steel is being used in the war in Gaza.
"A tank that is armoured with Illawarra steel is crushing bodies in Palestine ... that is not a defensive weapon, that is a weapon of war," Mr Kerbel said.
"We're going to continue protesting, we're protesting for a ceasefire ... and we're protesting against military manufacturing in the Illawarra.
"Illawarra steel should be used for peaceful purposes. It shouldn't be used for war."
In a statement on Wednesday, Bisalloy said it "typically only exports lightweight protection grade products, and any international sale of these products in done with the strict scrutiny and approval of the Australian Government, Defence Export Control".
"As we understand this is a matter presently subject to court proceedings therefore any comment would be inappropriate," a Bisalloy spokesperson said.
On October 7, Hamas launched a terrorist attack on southern Israel that killed 1,139 people, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel responded with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza that has killed more than 23,200 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
"How can you murder over 20,000 people and call that defence?" Mr Kerbel said.
"I'm very aware of the fear and the pain that many Israelis and people in the Jewish community are feeling, and have felt since October the 7th.
"I'm part of a number of groups that are anti-Zionist Jewish groups and we say not in our name.
"Israel's violence doesn't make any of us safer, not Jews, not anyone."
Mr Kerbel's matter will return to court on February 21.
