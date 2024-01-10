Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pro-Palestine protester accused of assault vows to continue ceasefire calls

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 10 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Kerbel outside Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, January 10 after pleading not guilty to two charges stemming from a pro-Palestine protest. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Jeremy Kerbel outside Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, January 10 after pleading not guilty to two charges stemming from a pro-Palestine protest. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A Jewish man who was among the 30 protesters that took over Bisalloy's Unanderra office has vowed to continue calling for an end to military manufacturing in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.