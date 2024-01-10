Rain rips the profits out of Illawarra businesses, more wet weather on the way

Record rainfall is leaving Illawarra's businesses out-of-pocket as tourist and locals cancel their plans.
Bellambi and Kiama received double the average December rainfall, with Albion Park recording triple the usual amount.
Albion Park had 207.4 millimetres, while 200.8mm fell in Bellambi, and 171.4mm in Kiama. The long-term averages are 69mm, 79mm and 92.7mm respectively.
Previous records of 171.8mm (Albion Park), 159.6mm (Bellambi) and 159.8mm (Kiama) were smashed.
Since summer began 41 days ago, there's been 26 days of rain in Kiama, 19 in Albion Park and 18 in Bellambi.
Kiama Cycles' Beau Rosser said their overnight bikes hires have suffered the most.
"People are opting for shorter three or four hour hires," he said. "There's a lot of late afternoon rain so morning hires are popular.
"So much for the hot summer they predicted."
Jamberoo Action Park employs 300 people and owner Jim Eddy said ongoing rains have been tough, but inaccurate forecasts have been worse.
"Forecasts have been incredibly inaccurate and the temperature has been down [on what eventuates], even forecasts two or three days in front," he said.
"They're the forecasts people look to to drive out of Sydney and come to Jamberoo.
"We were promised this El Nino, it's the one condition we always love and it just didn't happen."
Significant rainfall in the six weeks leading up to Christmas meant visitor numbers were way down for the action park, and in December they "fell behind".
"Our budget was conservative this year and we're significantly disappointed," Mr Eddy said.
"We're keen to improve the park make bigger and bolder improvements and this just holds you back."
Regular predictions of possible rain have led to a spike in last-minute bookings with Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour.
Owner Bec Dunning urged people to look at detailed weather reports when deciding whether to book, and said it's often not the whole day that's raining, only part of it.
"The reporting of the weather is giving us not as many bookings," she said.
Ms Dunning said Lake Illawarra is tidal and despite some recent rain, the lack of thunderstorms means it's the perfect time to paddle board.
"The water's crystal clear, you can see 30 foot (nine metres) deep," she said.
While some businesses are suffering in the rain, Aquilla Fishing Charters co-owner Audrey Profilio said "the winds are our worst enemy".
The family-run business has had minimal rainfall during planned charters, and have only cancelled three or four trips due to wind in the past two months.
"Business is great. I feel like things are starting to pick up now that people are getting more confident in travelling," Ms Profilio said.
In September 2023 the Bureau of Meteorology declared an El Nino weather event and said this increased the likelihood of a drier than usual spring and summer.
"It's a bit of a weird one this El Nino," Weatherzone meteorologist Angus Konta told the Mercury on January 10.
"It is an El Nino in a typical sense, but it's not a particularly strong one."
During a 'typical' El Nino easterly trade winds weaken and sea surface temperatures cool.
"The sea surface temperatures have generally aligned to what you usually see in an El Nino, but trade winds haven't weakened as much as what we'd usually see," Mr Konta said.
Temperatures for the first month of December were warmer than usual in the Illawarra, with an average December maximum of 25.4 degrees in Bellambi, compared to the long-term average of 24.
It was the same in Albion Park with an average maximum of 26.6 degrees (long-term is 25.6) and in Kiama it was 24.8 (long-term of 23.6).
The long-range forecast for January to March indicates that the region has a more than 65 per cent chance of above average rainfall.
