Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Rain rips the profits out of Illawarra businesses, more wet weather on the way

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
January 10 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ongoing rain has impacted the number and duration of bike hires, Kiama Cycles' Beau Rosser said. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Ongoing rain has impacted the number and duration of bike hires, Kiama Cycles' Beau Rosser said. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Record rainfall is leaving Illawarra's businesses out-of-pocket as tourist and locals cancel their plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.