Switching trades at 29, why Albion Park man Kurt Sutherland decided to "give it a crack"

At the age of 29, Albion Park man Kurt Sutherland decided to take the plunge to switch trades and get his hands dirty in construction.
He spent seven years as a self-employed carpenter and three and a half years working in mines in the Hunter Valley.
"I was excited to try something different I suppose but [it was] a little nerve-racking at the time because I was pretty settled in doing what I was doing with my own tools and I was building some really nice houses," Mr Sutherland said.
"I then just thought 'Why not give it a crack?'"
At the time his first-born was on the way, and in hindsight, he said the idea of full-time job security, holiday pay and sick pay made it an easy choice.
Mr Sutherland went back to TAFE NSW to retrain and rose from a labourer laying pipes to a civil construction supervisor in six years.
"[It's] very different having to learn a whole new craft again... there's a fair bit of maths involved which got the brain ticking again... six years on and I haven't gone back to a nail bag yet," Mr Sutherland said.
He's often asked why he chose a muddy job but he tells people that he enjoys the teamwork and machinery of construction work.
"You're working in trenches and getting dirty, muddy, and wet but at the end of the day you achieve your goals ... it's pretty cool," he said.
The father-of-two said his three-year-old son often puts on his hard hat and says he wants to work with him.
Mr Sutherland works with CBK Constructions a Gerringong Indigenous-owned engineering, construction, and project management business founded in 2005.
The proud Murrawarri man said working for an Aboriginal company that looks to employ Indigenous people and proudly wears Indigenous designs is great.
"As a civil company our job is to rip the ground up but we also do it with respect," he said.
"As Indigenous people the earth is our mother and we only do what we need to do and we're very big on the environmental controls to protect the area in which we live in and work in."
The company's recent projects include road upgrades in Mount Kembla, fixing sinkholes in Shoalhaven Heads, and poly welding water mains, sewer and stormwater pipelines in Sussex Inlet.
CBK Constructions said Mr Sutherland started as a labourer with them and earnt the respect of his peers and clients.
"He's progressed to become a well-respected supervisor within the company and he's learned to become very detail orientated," operations manager of CBK Constructions, Peter Knill said.
Mr Sutherland said while he's not looking to change jobs having dual trades makes him very employable.
His advice to other tradies looking to switch careers is to give it a go if they don't want to spend their life wondering.
"If something doesn't work out you've got your trade there, no one can take that off you [and] construction work is pretty good at the moment."
