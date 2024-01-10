Illawarra's land values fall as rising interest rates, inflation hit

Rising interest rates, higher inflation and increased construction costs have driven down residential land values in the Illawarra, after a hefty hike the year before.
The NSW Valuer General's latest release shows the value of Wollongong's residential land has dropped by 6.2 per cent since July 2022 to about $53.1 billion in July 2023.
Shellharbour's residential land sat at $16.4 billion after slumping 3 per cent, while in Kiama it fell from almost $10.7 billion to $9.9 billion, a difference of 7.1 per cent.
However, the decline was not consistent across the Illawarra.
In Wollongong, typical residential lots in such streets as Coral Vale Drive in Wongawilli, Vermont Road in Warrawong, Lakeview Parade in Primbee and Patanga Place in Cordeaux Heights became more valuable.
Land values also grew in such locations as Albion Park's Chinchilla Way and Cawdell Drive, and Eastern Avenue, Shellharbour.
A typical residential property in Gerringong's Archibald Road soared almost 38 per cent to reach $10.6 million, the most significant increase for residential land in the Illawarra shown in the Valuer General's data.
In the year prior, increased demand from people looking for coastal properties close to Sydney pushed up residential land values by 34.4 per cent in Wollongong, 29.3 per cent in Shellharbour, and 32.8 per cent in Kiama.
Reports by Adam Hopcroft, from property valuer Walsh and Monaghan, said demand from owner-occupiers and investors in coastal locations close to Sydney remained steady, but interest rate rises, inflation, and higher construction costs had tempered land values.
He also reported reduced sales volumes in the year to July 2023.
The overall land values of the Illawarra's LGAs shrunk, despite the value of land zones other than residential generally remaining steady or increasing.
Wollongong's land is now worth $62 billion, down from $65.1 billion.
The year before, the city's land value grew by almost 35 per cent.
Meanwhile Shellharbour's land has fallen 2.6 per cent in value to $18.2 billion - in stark contrast to the 28.9 per cent increase of the year before.
Kiama's land is now worth almost $13 billion, a 4.8 per cent decline on July 2022 following a 34.2 per cent jump the year prior.
Revenue NSW will use the land values to determine land tax, and registered land tax clients will receive their assessment from this month.
Councils also use land values to calculate rates, although an increase in value does not always equate to an increase in rates.
The figures released by the Valuer General represent the value of land only, not including any homes or other structures.
