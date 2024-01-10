Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Review

First bite: El Jannah opens in Albion Park Rail and its the real deal

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 10 2024 - 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The interior of El Jannah Albion Park Rail - now filled with hungry customers. Picture by Adam McLean
The interior of El Jannah Albion Park Rail - now filled with hungry customers. Picture by Adam McLean

Exiting the train station at Granville in Sydney's west on a warm summer's evening, the first thing you notice is the aromas of charcoal chicken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Food and Drink

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.