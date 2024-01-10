First bite: El Jannah opens in Albion Park Rail and its the real deal

Exiting the train station at Granville in Sydney's west on a warm summer's evening, the first thing you notice is the aromas of charcoal chicken.
The home of the cult Lebanese grilled chicken chain El Jannah - as well as a few competitors - the same smell now welcomes those who step out of the arrivals hall at Shellharbour Airport, with the latest branch opening in Albion Park Rail earlier this month.
The 18th location of the rapidly expanding chain in NSW - which now grills in Melbourne and Canberra as well - it'd be reasonable to think that the latest venue does not have the same charm of the original, which has been operating 1998, but despite some cosmetic differences, the joint in Albion Park Rail is the real deal.
First of all, the reason why we're all here - the chicken.
Served as a whole bird, half or quarter pieces, depending on your appetite and how many you're dining with, the meat is marinated at the Sydney head office, before being grilled in store.
Our group purchased the whole bird as part of the whole chicken meal and choosing to dine in had to wait only a matter of minutes before the dish was delivered to our table, divided into four pieces.
There was limited cutlery on the tray and no visible receptacles for additional knives and forks, but no matter - we dived in with our hands, stuffing strips of chicken into pita bread cups.
Smeared with garlic sauce and bulked out with pickles, tabouli and chips, the resulting morsels were delicious bursts of tangy and creamy with the juicy chicken holding it all together.
The distance from head office marinade to Albion Park Rail grill may have made this all the better, with dining compatriots who had tried other outlets saying the Illawarra chicken was some of the best they had had.
Alongside the main event, the tawouk platter from the "Traditional" menu delivered, and for those looking for an authentic taste without the bones this would be a more than satisfactory option.
Having chosen to dine in, we seemed to skip the lines of patrons waiting for takeaway, and the long wait to arrive at the drive-through window, even on a Monday night.
The fit out has a more corporate feel than the business's Sydney locations, think tactical greenery and Instagrammable quotes instead of slowly rotating chicken and moveable tables and chairs. But this was not surprising, given the chain's rapid expansion has been spearheaded by a former CEO of the company behind Red Rooster and Oporto.
The salads and side dishes also come in branded cups rather than generic takeaway containers - a sign of what's behind the state-wide push.
The only drawback was the large number of flies that were hanging around the restaurant - not enough to be a dealbreaker, but noticeable nonetheless.
Having dined at multiple El Jannah's locations in Sydney, as well as having lived in the Middle East for four years and consumed a reasonable share of Lebanese-style charcoal chicken close to its original birthplace, your reviewer went to the Princes Highway location prepared to be disappointed, but in the hope of heavenly transcendence - El Jannah means paradise in Arabic.
The result was somewhere in between, but leaning towards the latter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.