Govers magic guides NSW to 14th national indoor hockey title victory

Illawarra's two-goal hero Scott Govers was the toast of the NSW men's open team, who claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Western Australia in the final of the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships last Sunday.
In what was another memorable final in Canberra, Western Australia came back twice in the game to level scores before Govers - having just recovered from a hamstring injury - brought on NSW's 14th title victory with a terrific field goal two minutes from the final siren.
That goal took Govers' tournament tally to nine goals. NSW Pride Hockey One captain Jack Hayes was the top scorer of the tournament with 14 goals and Tom Miotto scored eight goals.
Last year's finalists ACT were favoured to meet NSW in the decider, but bowed out in the semi-finals on a penalty shootout after a 4-4 draw at full time.
NSW indoor captain Heath Ogilvie said WA didn't make it easy for them and were always going to be a threat in the final.
"I think we could have put them away early but missed a few well-created opportunities. Credit to them, they they stayed in it after that," Ogilvie said.
"Generally, if you keep the opposition to two goals in indoor hockey you don't lose many games. Scotty Govers was clinical with his shots and that saw us over the line."
After a scoreless first quarter, where WA's goalkeeper Dominic Cain came out on top, Govers put his team ahead four minutes into the second quarter when he surprised Cain with a low scoop.
WA hit back from a breakaway raid by Mitchell Pace in the third quarter before Ogilvie restored NSW's lead from a penalty corner on the stroke of halftime for a 2-1 lead. Matthew Tate made it 2-2 in the fourth quarter from a penalty corner before Govers sealed their win two minutes from time with a clinical reverse scoop shot.
NSW's only setback came in the 3-3 draw against ACT in the pool games after convincing wins over Queensland 5-3, WA 7-2, Tasmania 7-3, Victoria 7-5 and the NSW Blues 9-5. This put the team in second place in the pool table to face Victoria in the semi whom they beat 3-2 in another close match.
The Blues team finished in fifth place after beating Queensland 6-3 in the playoff for fifth/sixth place.
The NSW women's team had to settle for the silver medal after losing to the ACT 3-1 in the final. Illawarra's Kelsey Hughes scored the team's only goal in the third quarter after being 2-0 down in the first half.
The team had an impressive run to the semis only losing to ACT 4-3 in the pool games and beating Tasmania 10-0, Queensland 4-3, WA 5-2, Victoria 3-0 and NSW Blues 5-2. In the semis, they beat Victoria 4-2.
The under-21 national championships are now in progress in Canberra.
