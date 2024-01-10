Illawarra Mercury
Govers magic guides NSW to 14th national indoor hockey title victory

By Tony de Souza
January 10 2024 - 2:10pm
NSW men's opens team members celebrate with the shield after the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Canberra. Picture - Supplied
Illawarra's two-goal hero Scott Govers was the toast of the NSW men's open team, who claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Western Australia in the final of the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships last Sunday.

