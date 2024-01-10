Illawarra Mercury
UOW apologises to staff and students affected in 'isolated' cyber attack

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
January 10 2024 - 5:07pm
A generic image of students at UOW. Picture by Adam McLean
The University of Wollongong has confirmed that some staff and students were at risk of having their private information accessed by hackers in late December.

