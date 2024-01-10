Coniston premiership-winner Stergiou joins Premier League rival Olympic

Wollongong Olympic have signalled their intentions for this year's title after snaring one of the Premier League's top midfielders, Lukas Stergiou.
Olympic announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon that they had recruited Coniston's 2023 grand final winning skipper for their next campaign.
It is the club's first official signing this off-season, after Olympic captain Chris Price and defenders Brendan Low and Josh Alcorn all inked new deals to remain in the sky blue jersey in 2024.
The signing will mark Stergiou's second stint at Olympic, whose previous chapter at the club saw him win the 2018 Bampton Cup title.
"Stergiou is a natural born leader whose incredible playmaking abilities have rattled opposition for years," Olympic wrote in a statement.
"His ability to turn a game on its head in the blink of an eye through assisting or finding the back of the net has made him an infamous figure within the IPL, and a deadly weapon for any coach to have in their arsenal.
"Stergiou had a number of stand-out performances during his time with us, and many more are sure to come.
"We cannot wait to see 'Sterg' in action, doing what his does best in sky blue."
