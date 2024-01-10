Illawarra Mercury
Man killed, boy airlifted, in dusk road crash at Bomaderry

January 10 2024 - 11:35pm
Meroo Road at Bomaderry. Picture: Google Maps
A man has died, and three people, including a child, have been injured in a two-vehicle crash at Bomaderry.

