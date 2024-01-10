Man killed, boy airlifted, in dusk road crash at Bomaderry

A man has died, and three people, including a child, have been injured in a two-vehicle crash at Bomaderry.
Emergency services were called to Meroo Road, Bomaderry at about 8:15pm tonight (Wednesday January 10) following reports that a vehicle and a ute had collided.
The driver of the vehicle - a man believed aged in his 50s - died at the scene.
A boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to Randwick Children's Hospital with head and pelvic injuries.
The male driver of the ute was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with chest injuries, and a female passenger was taken to Wollongong Hospital with chest and back injuries.
The ages of all involved are not yet known.
Officers from South Coast Police District have established a crime scene, with specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared of the information of the Coroner.
