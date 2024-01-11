'A Night with Noddy': why a visit to Jamberoo is a must for football diehards

Nostalgic fans will have the chance for a night to remember in Jamberoo next month when footballing royalty Adrian 'Noddy' Alston, Tony Henderson and Ron Tilsed come to town.
The historic Jamberoo Pub will host 'A Night with Noddy & Tony Henderson' on February 6, 2024. The evening will be a chance to reflect on Australian football's most recently released book titled Noddy: the untold story of Adrian Alston, written by well-respected journalist Philip Micallef.
The book is a tell-all account from Alston, who lit up the local football scene after moving from England to Australia in the late 1960s.
For football fans the evening is an absolute must. The night will pay tribute to Noddy's illustrious career, celebrate his 76th birthday and also the 56th anniversary of his emigration to Australia.
There is no better setting for an occasion such as this, with the Jamberoo Pub being home to the famous 'Johnny Warren Museum', which pays tribute to the late Australian footballing icon.
The Horsley resident told the Mercury that there was no place he would have wanted to have this event more than in Jamberoo.
"We all played for John and in Canberra obviously I played alongside him as well as in nearly every phase, the World Cup, internationals, for New South Wales and St George," the footballing trailblazer said.
"It's always special for us at the Pub. It means something not just for me but all of us. We were all together with John.
"The people that go [to the event] will have a bit of a laugh that's for sure. There will be some stories going around. I would think there's a few people going who we touched based with somewhere along the line, either when I was coaching or as teammates, that kind of stuff."
The well-known Wollongong football identity added that the book had received a positive response since its release and heaped praise on those who inspired him when he first moved to Australia.
"The little bits that are coming back are great. I think it went better than expected," Alston added.
"I do need to thank my teammates when I first arrived at South Coast United and to be able to win the league with them in 1969 [was great]. They helped me so much along with my career to be an international and then also all the other players who I coached around the area.
"They're all fabulous memories and to spend time at a place like that brings so many memories back for me playing with Johnny Warren, my first captain at New South Wales and Australia.
"It's fantastic what the area did for me. It's so pleasing that people recognise that and it gives you a lot of emotion."
Tickets are still available for the event. To purchase, click here.
