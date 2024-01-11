Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/A-League

'A Night with Noddy': why a visit to Jamberoo is a must for football diehards

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 11 2024 - 11:23am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian 'Noddy' Alston said it was set to be a brilliant night at the legendary Jamberoo Pub with footballing royalty such as Tony Henderson and Ron Tilsed. Picture by Anna Warr, inset by Destination Kiama
Adrian 'Noddy' Alston said it was set to be a brilliant night at the legendary Jamberoo Pub with footballing royalty such as Tony Henderson and Ron Tilsed. Picture by Anna Warr, inset by Destination Kiama

Nostalgic fans will have the chance for a night to remember in Jamberoo next month when footballing royalty Adrian 'Noddy' Alston, Tony Henderson and Ron Tilsed come to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
Coniston premiership-winner Stergiou joins Premier League rival Olympic
Former Coniston captain Lukas Stergiou has joined Wollongong Olympic ahead of the 2024 Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean
He is the first new recruit to sign with the club this off-season.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
What makes Olympic skipper Chris Price tick ahead of 2024 Premier League
Wollongong Olympic captain Chris Price (centre) celebrates with teammates after winning the 2022 Premier League grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr
The veteran was the club's first player to officially re-sign.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from A-League

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.