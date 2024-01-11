Local football returns this weekend, see where your team is playing

Early January is for the sun, the cricket and time for relaxation, right? Wrong.
A handful of the Illawarra's football teams from the Premier and District League competitions will take to the field this weekend in their first trial games to kick-off their seasons.
The campaign is slated to begin in early March and whilst that seems like a while off, it is only around eight weeks for coaches to get their teams primed for action.
That's why every trial game is crucial.
This weekend, a number of the region's teams are in action including IPL league champions Albion Park, 2023 grand finalists Cringila and heavyweights Wollongong United.
On Friday, January 12, the White Eagles will begin their pre-season with an almighty task against NPL 1 team Sutherland at Seymour Shaw.
Both first and youth grade will play under the lights on the synthetic pitch in the Shire. For APWE's first team, it is the first chance for coach George Antoniou to see his troops in competitive action for the first time after bundling out of the IPL finals before the decider in 2023 despite dominating the league.
On the Saturday, Wollongong United will take on Camden Tigers in all three grades at Macedonia Park, Berkeley.
It will be the first chance for new coach Rob Jonovski to test out his new signings such as Jordan Nikolovski, Sam Matthews and Jason Zufic in a bid to return to finals in 2024. First grade will kickoff at 4pm.
Also closer to home on Saturday will be an all-Illawarra clash between IPL side South Coast United and District League's Berkeley at Ian McLennan Park.
The Goats will be led by new coach Glenn Dorrian, who said he was pumped to get the season underway.
"Everyone's been training well and I'm looking forward to seeing how they go this weekend," the Berkeley coach said.
"We've retained players and there are a lot of young and hungry guys in there as well. The likes of Harry Wagemans, Luke Paull, Kane Dorrian and Michael Rixon have all impressed in training.
"It's going to be a good challenge for us and I'm expecting them to be a decent side that's for sure."
Meanwhile the following day on the Sunday it will be a huge occasion at John Crehan Park with the likes of Peter Simonoski and co in action for the Lions up against Canterbury Bankstown.
Juniors all the way through to first grade will play across the two fields at the venue.
Illawarra teams Wollongong United, Cringila and Shellharbour will of course all be in action in the upcoming Maso Cup which will be hosted in the region between January 25-28. The prestigeous annual competition brings together all teams of Macedonian heritage for a festival of football.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.